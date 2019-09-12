90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Boyfriend Eric Nichols Split: 'I Need to Work on Me'

Image zoom Eric Nichols and Larissa Dos Santos Lima Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

It’s the end of Larissa Dos Santos Lima‘s love story with Eric Nichols.

The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed Wednesday on Instagram that she and Nichols have decided to call it quits after eight months of dating.

“There is no hard feelings or regrettees [sic], but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be,” Lima wrote in the caption of her post, which featured the words “Break Up Note” in large red letters.

“I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee [sic] but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars,” she continued, seemingly referencing her dramatic relationship with Colt Johnson, who filed for divorce from Lima in February.

“I not sure what will come of the future but I am excited for it,” Lima said on Wednesday.

“I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my own personal dreamees [sic] and goals I set to do. Thank you for all your love, strength and support to me always.”

On his Instagram page, Nichols seemed taken aback by Lima’s announcement.

“Dumpedbyagirlon9/11?Thru a post?My mother saw 2 calltotell me about?” he wrote in his Instagram bio.

When an Instagram user commented on Lima’s post asking why Nichols said she dumped him through a post, she wrote back, “isn’t truth and I won’t talk about it anymore.”

When another asked her why she deleted photos of them together, she responded, “yes, but I keping wishing him happiness will you have portrait of your ex in your house?”

Amidst the questions from fans, another 90 Day Fiancé alum, Anifsa Nava, commented some sweet words of support.

“Didn’t expect this but proud of you,” Nava said. “Everyone needs to find happiness within themselves without relying on others. If you ever need to talk I’m always here for you.”

David Toborowsky, another alum of the TLC series, wrote, “Annie and I wish the best for you in all of your endeavors.”