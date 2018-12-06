90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima & Colt Johnson Got Married Months Before Her Arrest

A 90 Day Fiancé couple has tied the knot!

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson, who star on the current season of the TLC reality series, said “I do” earlier this year. According to Clark County Clerk’s Office records, the pair wed on June 24, 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Clark County Records

E! first reported the news.

Johnson, 33, and Lima, 32, who is from Brazil, met on social media. They met for the first time in Mexico, and Johnson proposed after five days. This season, viewers watch as mama’s boy Johnson struggles to fit Lima into his life and is also worried about her high-maintenance lifestyle.

Their secret marriage came months before Lima was arrested in Nevada in November in connection with domestic battery against Johnson.

On Nov. 10 at about 1:15 p.m., “officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in Northwest Las Vegas,” a public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Kalani, a Mormon, Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Samoan Boyfriend Asuelu

“Two people were contacted at the home who were arguing. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Dos Santos had committed Battery Domestic Violence on her husband and transported to the Clark County Detention Center,” the PIO said.

PEOPLE confirmed on Nov. 12 that the reality star had been released from Clark County Detention Center.

Her arrest came after she reportedly posted a series of public messages to her Instagram Story about her relationship with Johnson.

“HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE,” her Instagram account profile previously read, according to E! “HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

After she posted the messages, Johnson addressed Lima’s arrest on social media.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several[sic] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, according to fan account 90dayfiancefan, which captured screenshots. “I proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation. This escalated issues and matters became worse. She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help. Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.”

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” he allegedly wrote. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.