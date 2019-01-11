90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson Reveal Facial Injuries After Alleged Fight

90 Day Fiancé couple Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson apparently got into an explosive argument that led to facial injuries for both.

Dos Santos Lima shared several photos and videos overnight on Instagram, revealing a bloodied face and claiming Johnson called the cops on her as the two were arguing.

In the frantic videos, Dos Santos Lima said she was afraid of getting deported because Johnson called the police first. She also begged for help finding an attorney.

“I just scratched him because he was hurting me,” she said.

In one video, Dos Santos Lima filmed Johnson standing in the doorway to the bathroom, where she said she was trying to take a shower.

“Larissa, stop,” he said.

In another video, Dos Santos Lima showed off her arms and legs covered in shaving cream, alleging Colt did it to antagonize her.

“Look what he’s doing with me all night,” she said. “He’s abusive.”

Though Dos Santos Lima’s Instagram account is private, a 90 Day Fiancé blogger named John Yates chronicled the incident on his account, reposting her content as well as screenshots of his exchanges with her in which she claimed she needed “help.”

Yates also shared a photo of Johnson’s facial injuries, allegedly inflicted by Dos Santos Lima, which he said was sent to him by a friend of Johnson.

PEOPLE has reached out to TLC and Dos Santos Lima for comment; Johnson was unable to be reached.

On Friday, Dos Santos Lima posted a photo of herself receiving medical care at her friend’s house.

Yates said the friend informed him that Dos Santos Lima was arrested this morning. According to TMZ, Dos Santos Lima called police at around 11 p.m. last night, but Johnson wasn’t around. Cops reportedly returned to the scene a few hours later and spoke with the couple, determined her to be the aggressor and arrested her.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for confirmation.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who starred on the most recent season of the TLC reality show, quietly wed last year. According to Clark County Clerk’s Office records, the pair wed on June 24, 2018.

Five months later, Dos Santos Lima was arrested in Nevada in connection with domestic battery against Johnson.

On Nov. 10 at about 1:15 p.m., “officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in Northwest Las Vegas,” a public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

“Two people were contacted at the home who were arguing. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Dos Santos had committed Battery Domestic Violence on her husband and transported to the Clark County Detention Center,” the PIO said.

PEOPLE confirmed on Nov. 12 that the reality star had been released from the Clark County Detention Center. She will not face charges because the district attorney rejected the case, according to E!

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who is from Brazil, met online. They met in person for the first time in Mexico, and Johnson proposed after five days. On the show, viewers watched Johnson, who lives with his mom, struggle to fit Dos Santos Lima into his life, worrying about her high-maintenance lifestyle.

In December, Johnson admitted he had “made mistakes” after Dos Santos Lima accused him of cheating.

“Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women,” he said. “These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

“I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered,” he added.

If you or someone you know has been victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.