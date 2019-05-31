90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Dos Santos Lima won’t be serving any jail time after allegedly assaulting her ex-husband Colt Johnson.

Dos Santos Lima, 32, has been ordered to serve 48 community service hours as well as pay a $345 fine, according to E! News.

The community service hours, which she must complete as part of the Justice Court Community Service program, were ordered in place of her serving time behind bars, The Blast reports.

“Everything went according to plan. The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to a disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements,” Dos Santos Lima’s attorney Adam M. Vander Heyden said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday. “After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship.”

In January, Dos Santos Lima was reportedly indicted following an explosive argument with Johnson that led to facial injuries for both.

Colt Johnson and Instagram

She was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ. The document, which was filed in Las Vegas, stated that Dos Santos Lima “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.”

Representatives at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

The duo allegedly got into an extremely violent argument in January. Dos Santos Lima shared several photos and videos on Instagram, revealing a bloodied face and claiming Johnson called the cops on her as the two were arguing.

“I just scratched him because he was hurting me,” she said in one video. In the frantic videos, Dos Santos Lima said she was afraid of getting deported because Johnson called the police first. She also begged for help finding an attorney.

TLC and Dos Santos Lima’s reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time, and Johnson was unable to be reached.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima Clark County Detention Center/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Months after the alleged altercation, the former couple officially said goodbye to their short-lived marriage. (According to Clark County Clerk’s Office records, the pair wed on June 24, 2018.)

The pair reached a settlement in their divorce at the end of April, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The pair “reached an amicable agreement,” the documents read.

A judge also signed off on their pair’s divorce filing, TMZ reported.

In Johnson’s request for summary disposition of divorce filing, filed April 29, it states that “the parties have reviewed and signed (along with their attorneys) the Stipulation and Order for Decree of Divorce, which resolves all matters related to the Complaint.”

As a part of their agreement, Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who have no children, will not receive spousal support. “Neither of them shall be entitled to spousal support from the other … and forever relinquish any right to spousal support,” the documents read.

They also agreed to not speak negatively about each other.

“Neither shall themselves, or cause or permit third parties, to slander, defame, disparage, or communicate untruths, malicious statements, false and slanderous statements, information, rumors, or salacious materials of any kind against the other person, or against the other person’s family, friends, employees, employers, or other close relatives and associates, whether in written form, verbally, on paper, on the Internet, on any social media application, or in any manner,” the documents read.

“Larissa is very happy to close this chapter of her life and excited for what her future holds,” a rep for Dos Santos Lima said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Johnson’s rep did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.