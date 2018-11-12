90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Arrested, Charged with Domestic Battery: Reports

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima was arrested in connection with domestic battery over the weekend.

The reality star, 32, was arrested on one count of domestic battery in Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 10, according to In Touch.

PEOPLE confirmed early Monday afternoon that she has been released from Clark County Detention Center. Lima, who stars on season 6 of the TLC series, is set to have a 72-hour hearing on Tuesday morning, E! News reports.

Her arrest came after she reportedly posted a series of public messages to her Instagram Story about her relationship with Colt Johnson.

“HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE,” her Instagram account profile previously read, according to E! “HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

After she posted the messages, Johnson addressed Lima’s arrest on social media.

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several[sic] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, according to fan account 90dayfiancefan, which captured screenshots. “I proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation. This escalated issues and matters became worse. She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help. Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.”

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” he allegedly wrote. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

Johnson, 33, and Lima, who is from Brazil, met on social media and are currently going through the K1 visa process.

They met for the first time in Mexico, and Johnson proposed after five days. This season, viewers watch as mama’s boy Johnson struggles to fit Lima into his life and is also worried about her high-maintenance lifestyle.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.