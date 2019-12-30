90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Apologizes to Ex-Mother-In-Law: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’

Image zoom Debbie Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima Larissa Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is making amends before the new year.

Over the weekend, the 90 Day Fiancé star posted a lengthy apology to Debbie Johnson, the mother of her ex-husband Colt Johnson, alongside a photo of the pair together.

“A new year, a new decade is quickly approaching. While I have been working to better my mind, body, and spirit in 2019, I want 2020 to be the year or renewal and to cleanse all the bad energy from the past,” she wrote.

“There has been some very negative back and forth between myself and a former family member. This is something I do not want to do anymore. I don’t want to fight with her, as it is all in the past,” she continued. “My time with the family was a bad phase of my life, and for the three of us it could never work out. Big mistakes were made, and for my part, I’m sorry.”

Dos Santos Lima went on to briefly reference some of those “mistakes,” seemingly including allegedly assaulting her ex.

“I have paid for my mistakes by the law with compliance of the court, but I am sorry with my soul for my part in the break up of the family,” she wrote.

Reflecting on some of their happier moments, Dos Santos Lima recalled many “fond memories,” including their shared love for cats and steak.

“When I reflect on things, parting from the negative, I acknowledge a lovely woman that I admire. I do not hate her. I will always have a place in my heart for her. For a short time, we were family,” she continued, before asking her followers “not to insult” Debbie online.

“This is something I want to stop once and for all,” she wrote. “She does not deserve to be insulted or hurt. She is a good person, and one day I hope to see her in a restaurant or in a shop, and hug her. A genuine, warm hug.”

Asked by one of her followers if this meant Dos Santos Lima had gotten back together with her ex, she replied, “no I have boyfriend.”

In January, Dos Santos Lima was reportedly indicted following an explosive argument with Johnson that led to facial injuries for both.

She was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ. The document, which was filed in Las Vegas, stated that Dos Santos Lima “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.”

In May, she was ordered to serve 48 community service hours as well as pay a $345 fine, according to E! News.

“Everything went according to plan. The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to a disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements,” Dos Santos Lima’s attorney Adam M. Vander Heyden said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday. “After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship.”

Shortly after Dos Santos Lima’s arrest in January, Johnson filed for divorce, which was finalized in May, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

As a part of their agreement, Johnson and Dos Santos Lima agreed to not speak negatively about each other.

“Larissa is very happy to close this chapter of her life and excited for what her future holds,” a rep for Dos Santos Lima said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who is from Brazil, connected on social media. They met for the first time in Mexico, and Johnson proposed after five days. 90 Day Fiancé viewers watched as mama’s boy Johnson struggled to fit Dos Santos Lima into his life and worried about her high-maintenance lifestyle.

According to Clark County Clerk’s Office records, the pair wed on June 24, 2018.