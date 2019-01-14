90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Cries as She Begs Fans to Help Foot Her Legal Bills

Larissa Dos Santos Lima made a tearful video on Sunday as she claimed that GoFundMe shut down her campaign to raise money for her legal and bail fees.

In the video, recorded on Instagram Live, the 90 Day Fiancé star said that she needs to hire three attorneys for three different legal cases: a criminal attorney for an ongoing domestic battery case, an attorney for her divorce from husband Colt Johnson and an immigration lawyer.

“I’m not happy about it, I’m not proud about it, but it’s something that I need your help with now,” Dos Santos Lima told her followers, tearing up.

The TLC star also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, “I am so thankful for all of the donations. Unfortunately, I wont get the money.” Dos Santos Lima then shared her Venmo and Zelle usernames, telling GoFundMe donors that they would receive a refund.

It is not clear why her fundraiser would have been removed from the crowd-sourcing website. Representatives for GoFundMe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The video capped off what was a rocky weekend for Dos Santos Lima. On Friday, she and Johnson allegedly got into an explosive argument that led to facial injuries for both.

Dos Santos Lima shared several photos and videos on Instagram, revealing a bloodied face and claiming Johnson called the cops on her as the two were arguing.

“I just scratched him because he was hurting me,” she said in one video.

In the frantic videos, Dos Santos Lima said she was afraid of getting deported because Johnson called the police first. She also begged for help finding an attorney.

PEOPLE has reached out to TLC and Dos Santos Lima for comment; Johnson was unable to be reached. PEOPLE has also reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima starred on the most recent season of the 90 Day Fiancé and quietly wed on June 24, 2018.

Dos Santos Lima was previously arrested in connection with domestic battery against Johnson.

On Nov. 10 at about 1:15 p.m., “officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in Northwest Las Vegas,” a public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

PEOPLE confirmed on Nov. 12 that the reality star had been released from the Clark County Detention Center. She did not face charges because the district attorney rejected the case, according to E!

In December, Johnson admitted he had “made mistakes” after Dos Santos Lima accused him of cheating.

“Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women,” he said. “These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

“I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered,” he added.

The next season of 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will begin in spring 2019 on TLC.