Kobe and Emily disagree on how long she should breastfeed, with Emily calling Kobe's perspective "disappointing"

90 Day Fiancé's Kobe Says He 'Can't Be Sharing Breasts with My Son' amid Parenting Clash with Emily

90 Day Fiancé's Kobe wants his fiancée Emily's body all to himself.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of the TLC series, a parenting rift creates friction for the couple. It all begins when Kobe learns that Emily is still breastfeeding her son after more than year — but Kobe doesn't want to share Emily's body with the child.

Emily has been "breastfeeding for like 17 months," says Kobe in a confessional interview. He continues, "I told you this, like, listen. I'm coming home, and you need to start thinking on how you're gonna have to, like, stop him from breastfeeding."

Emily stands her ground and says she won't take the breastfeeding "bond" from her child just because Kobe is moving in.

"This time around it shouldn't be like, it's only about you and him," Kobe says. "It's, like, us."

Later, Kobe explains that his discomfort in Emily's breastfeeding comes because her child is already a year old. He says in his African culture, breastfeeding stops between the ages of 8 and 10 months. Emily's father interjects and says in America, it's "the longer the better."

Emily's parents express their discomfort at Kobe's persistence later in a confessional interview: "I think Kobe was wrong completely," the father says. "I mean, it's perfectly natural for Emily to want to do what she needs to do to pump the milk."

Her mother adds that Kobe's strong opinion in the situation is "disappointing."

The conversation returns to Emily and Kobe, and the latter still isn't letting up. "I'm sorry to say this, but we are talking about my son, okay?"

"Our son," Emily counters.

In a confessional, Kobe says what's really on his mind: "She's gonna be my wife and we make love, you know, and I have to suck her breasts 'cause I love breasts, to be honest. Alright? So, I can't be sharing breasts with my son."

His last thoughts on the matter? "I don't want to sound being selfish over here, but that's just the truth."

Emily met Kobe at a nightclub in China, and the pair quickly got engaged. Shortly after, Emily found out she was pregnant. Emily welcomed their son, Koban, alone in the U.S. due to some green card issues for Kobe, and COVID extended their time apart to two years.

On 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe is finally able to move to Kansas to be with Emily and their child.

