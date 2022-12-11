'90 Day' : Kim Hits a Wall as Usman Ratchets Up Demands — Including Adopting Without His Brother's OK

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim realized she needs be "on the same page" as Usman before they can move forward with adopting his brother's 4-year-old son Mahadi

By
Published on December 11, 2022 10:01 PM
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Photo: TLC

Kim Menzies was at odds with fiancé Usman "Sojaboy" Umar over their plans to adopt.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim was upset to find out that Usman had broached the topic of adopting his 4-year-old nephew, Mahadi, with his brother Mohamed and his wife.

"I am mad. I'm irritated. I feel like you do this all the time to me. You just tell me what I want to hear, and I get here and it's a different f—ing story," she told him. "You didn't tell me that Mohamed didn't know about this adoption thing. So yeah, I'm irritated. I don't even want to talk about this right now."

After Kim told Usman how she was feeling, he left the room and discussed their problems with her son, Jamal. He admitted that Kim was "kinda upset" because his brother doesn't know about their plans to adopt and Jamal defended his mother.

TLC

"She was shell-shocked that you didn't tell Mohamed what was going on," he said. "And I know that you aren't technically lying but from where I'm from, when you don't tell the whole truth, it's kinda a lie."

Jamal also worried that the pair are moving too quickly with their adoption plans. Usman replied, "I think about the future, how we can live together and how our lives are going to be. That's going to be sweet for both of us."

"That's not the reality right now, Usman," Jamal told him. "The reality is you gave her a decision of adopting your brother's son and I feel like this is another sacrifice she is making for you."

Jamal continued to defend his mother, saying, "Sometimes, I feel like you don't know how much my mom does for you."

Jamal revealed that he has seen Usman in "a different light," adding, "He kinda dropped a huge bomb on my my mom and you know it's very concerning to me."

"I'm not surprised that my mom was upset because it seems like Usman always thinks he's right and it seems like a pattern where he kinda tells the truth that will make him look good versus telling all the fine details," he said. "I'm upset with him too. I feel like he really should have told her the truth."

Kim and Usman. TLC

However, Usman believed that Jamal needed to mind his own business. "Sometimes, I think Jamal gets too much into his mom's business. And, it is too much for me," he said. "And after we meet Mohammed in person, I think Kimberly will be okay with the adoption."

Kim admitted that she was nervous to visit Mahadi, his wife and their 4-year-old Mahadi, who they are considering adopting, because she thinks Usman "should have done a better job of communicating" their plans.

In a confessional, she further explained, "Here I'm considering adopting his brother's baby and to him, it's natural but to me, it's not. It's not normal. It's not what we do, so maybe when it comes to being a possible parent, I think I need to know everything."

On the way to the visit, Kim reiterated her concerns about springing the adoption on the family while Usman justified it by saying, "His child, in [an] African way, is considered to be my child. Not because I'm the father but because his father is my brother."

He explained his reasons for wanting to adopt in a confessional.

"Adopting Mahadi is going to be a good thing for him, for schooling in America," he said. "I love you so much and we know each other, like, we get that connection. He is already blood. He's my brother's son."

He continued, "It's very important for me to have a child. So the adoption is good for me, for Kimberly and for the whole family."

After the couple arrived, they immediately bonded with Mahadi by playing with him and bringing him a gift. However, Kim was still worried about adopting at "this stage in her life" and "terrified" to hear what Mahadi's parents thought of their plan.

Usman finally revealed the truth to his brother, saying, "Mohammed, we want to talk with you… I was thinking if you could give us Mahadi to adopt him as our child."

Mohammed and his wife appeared shocked about the suggestion and questioned what he meant. Usman then promised that he would give Mahadi "the best education" and "whatever he needs."

His brother responded, "This here request is very powerful. I don't want a situation whereby my child will go there without having Islamic orientation."

In a confessional, Mohammed admitted he was "slightly shocked" by the request. "We prefer our child to be raised with specific cultural and religious orientations, because there are differences in culture and religion and that is what makes it awkward," he said.

Mohamed suggested that Kim convert to Muslim; however, she flatly refused. She also told Usman that it was "not cool to surprise them" with their adoption offer.

"It is very clear that Mohammed does have a lot of reservations about be raising Mahadi to be Muslim and I don't want to convert to Muslim," she explained in a confessional. "I give so much in this relationship. I've sacrificed a lot already and I feel like Usman is just going too far."

She added that she felt that Usman put her in a "very difficult position" with the adoption.

Kim later discussed the possibility of adopting with her son Jamal and confronted him about her reasons for wanting a child. She admitted she didn't know if the adoption would help fix the issues in her marriage.

Jamal told his mother that he felt Usman was "taking advantage of how much you'll do for him" but she disagreed.

After their conversation, Kim remained on the fence about the adoption, explaining, "Usman wants to have children and Usman will make a great father but we have to be on the same page."

"I feel Usman really needs to start explaining things more because we're supposed to be partners in everything, so my mind is not made up yet as of now," she added. "I need to hear from Mohammed and his wife again. I need to hear is it ok. I need to know their decision so I can make up mine."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

