'90 Day' 's Kim Learns Usman Will Lose U.S. Visa If He Takes a Second Wife

Kim Menzies and her fiancé Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are facing another bump in the road in their romance.

In a sneak peek of Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the couple is confronted with another challenge in their relationship after Kim, 50, learns her decision to let Usman, 33, take a second wife does not align with the immigration rules in the United States.

In the clip, Kim can be seen at first sharing with her lawyer about her engagement with Usman after getting the blessing from his parents.

Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

"Sounds like we are ready for the fiancé visa," her lawyer replied to the news.

Kim later read an agreement about her engagement to Usman to her lawyer, which stated, "Kimberly must allow Usman to marry a young lady in the future to enable them to have children."

In response, her lawyer told the couple such an arrangement is "prohibited" in the U.S., explaining to Usman, "You would lose your green card if it were found that you were polygamous."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Appearing disappointed in her confession, Kim said, "If Usman can't take a second wife, then I don't think he will marry me."

While talking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Kim stood her ground on her decision to let Usman take a second wife, explaining why she's comfortable with Usman's cultural practices, though they're very different from her American marriage expectations.

"I love Usman enough to let this happen," she said at the time. "I have learned that I have to pick my battles. I kind of stepped to the side when it comes to this subject a little bit but we've talked, and we have clarity on how it's gonna be. We have a plan that's for us."

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé's Kim Hurls Milkshake at Usman Over Second Wife Convo

Though Kim said she can't reveal how things will go right now, she acknowledged her initial idea of the relationship looks different from reality. "It's something that I never thought I would imagine, but I think that just like if he ever comes here, he's gonna have to adapt to my culture," she added.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.