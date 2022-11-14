'90 Day' 's Kim Learns Usman Will Lose U.S. Visa If He Takes a Second Wife

"You would lose your green card if it were found that you were polygamous," Kim's lawyer told Usman in a sneak peek of the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 14, 2022 09:00 AM
Kimberly Dawn and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar from 90 Day Fiance
Photo: TLC

Kim Menzies and her fiancé Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are facing another bump in the road in their romance.

In a sneak peek of Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the couple is confronted with another challenge in their relationship after Kim, 50, learns her decision to let Usman, 33, take a second wife does not align with the immigration rules in the United States.

In the clip, Kim can be seen at first sharing with her lawyer about her engagement with Usman after getting the blessing from his parents.

Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

"Sounds like we are ready for the fiancé visa," her lawyer replied to the news.

Kim later read an agreement about her engagement to Usman to her lawyer, which stated, "Kimberly must allow Usman to marry a young lady in the future to enable them to have children."

In response, her lawyer told the couple such an arrangement is "prohibited" in the U.S., explaining to Usman, "You would lose your green card if it were found that you were polygamous."

Appearing disappointed in her confession, Kim said, "If Usman can't take a second wife, then I don't think he will marry me."

While talking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Kim stood her ground on her decision to let Usman take a second wife, explaining why she's comfortable with Usman's cultural practices, though they're very different from her American marriage expectations.

"I love Usman enough to let this happen," she said at the time. "I have learned that I have to pick my battles. I kind of stepped to the side when it comes to this subject a little bit but we've talked, and we have clarity on how it's gonna be. We have a plan that's for us."

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé's Kim Hurls Milkshake at Usman Over Second Wife Convo

Though Kim said she can't reveal how things will go right now, she acknowledged her initial idea of the relationship looks different from reality. "It's something that I never thought I would imagine, but I think that just like if he ever comes here, he's gonna have to adapt to my culture," she added.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
