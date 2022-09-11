'90 Day Fiancé's' Kim Admits Putting Relationship with Usman at Risk, Vows 'Never' to Date Again

Kim Menzies is risking it all for her romance with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, the reality star was getting ready to depart to Nigeria after her boyfriend Usman, 32, invited her to meet his family for the first time.

"Even though I have a 25-hour flight ahead of me, I am so excited because I know when I step off that plane I'm going to see my boyfriend Uthman aka Sojaboy," she said in a confessional.

Explaining the purpose of her travel, Kim, 50, shared, "This trip to Nigeria is to find out what our future holds because if we don't get Usman's mom's blessings, I really don't know what's going to happen with our relationship."

"I can't be his friend again either. I get engaged or I go home heartbroken and devastated, and I will never date again. Snd I swear I will not date again," she affirmed.

While Kim bid her farewell to her mom, Kelly, in San Diego, her mom expressed concern about Kim's relationship with Usman in a confessional, saying, "I don't want to see her get hurt, I just don't."

"Sometimes you can't listen to your heart. You have got to listen to something in your head, but it's pretty much out of my hands, you can only be a mother for so long," she continued.

Her son Jamal later drove her to the airport, and while in the car, the two had a chat about Usman after Kim played her favorite song from the Nigerian musician.

Kim talked about how she wanted Jamal to have his own relationship with Usman. However, Usman wasn't too much of a fan of the idea.

"Or we can just not," he said. "I just really do hope that you're not going to propose as soon as you get there."

After dropping her mom off at the airport, Jamal shared his own opinion of his mom's relationship with Usman, noting their age differences.

"Uthman is a lot younger, so I feel what she wants versus what he wants will end up causing some serious issues. And I know my mom plans on proposing to Sojaboy, but we will see how that goes," he explained. "I have watched my mom get hurt a lot in the past. She falls head over heels for a guy and things move really fast. I don't want her to just kinda get caught up in Usman's words because I know he has a good way of talking."

"I wanted her to be happy, but I also wanted her to be smart," he added.

Kim appeared emotional to leave her son and admitted it was hard, but she felt very strongly about her decision to see Usman, saying, "my heart is pounding outside of my chest now."

In a confessional, she said, "Usman, I have [a] connection like no other man I've ever been with I never thought I would have to fly halfway across the world to find that, but I did."

"And our whole relationship is on the line right now because what happens if Usman's family doesn't approve of me I don't know, but I have a feeling they will see the love that he has for me, that is my hope," she shared.

In the previous episode, Kim shared her proposal plans with her friends Alyssa and Vanessa, who weren't sold on her romance with Usman. She also revealed that since she couldn't have a kid, Usman will need to get a second wife to have children with.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.