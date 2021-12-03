PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the new 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode in which the couple's families weigh in on their baby plans

90 Day Fiancé: Kenny and Armando's Families Have Differing Opinions on the Couple's Baby Plans

Kenneth "Kenny" Niedermeier and Armando Rubio's families aren't on the same page with their baby plans.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Sunday's season 3 "Tell All" special during which host Shaun Robinson asked the couple's loved ones about their differing opinions on how to expand the pair's family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kenny, 58, shares three triplet daughters — Cassidy, Taylor and Madison — and son Bryson with his ex. Armando, 32, shares daughter Hannah with his late wife. But they have had discussions about starting a family of their own throughout 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's third season.

"I would like for them, for my son, to have a baby," Armando's mother says. "But not adopted."

Armando says he understands his mother's sentiment. "To be honest, in Mexico, in our culture, adopting isn't big," he shares. "It's more, like, you have your own kids — your blood children. I think I share that same thought with them."

And while Armando's sister Debbie is "so happy" for the couple, Kenny's children feel differently.

"I feel like we agree more with adoption," says Kenny's pregnant daughter Cassidy. "Like, I don't want to sound selfish or anything, but I feel kind of weird if they were to have a baby and their grandbaby is older than their baby."

90 Day Fiance: Kenny and Armando's Families Have Differing Opinions on the Couple's Baby Plans Credit: TLC

Kenny's daughter Taylor admits she doesn't "like the thought of it."

For Armando, it's "hard" for him to hear the unsupportive reactions from Kenny's adult children. "They've been, like, the only ones supportive of us through and through," he says. "This is sort of, like, the first time they're not fully on board."

Taylor clarifies that they're "not opposed" to the couple having a child together but would rather not have a baby sibling.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Credit: Discovery+

"Because that's starting over for you," says Taylor as Madison chimes in: "We're so far away, we're so much older. We have our own lives. And then you're almost 60."

Madison believes their father will be "so consumed" with the newborn. To that point, Taylor says they would only "be comfortable" if the couple chose to adopt a slightly older child.

But Kenny's son, Bryson, gives his full support to the couple. "It's not about our comfort. It's about their happiness," he says. "I'm happy if they want to have a kid that's biologically there's or if they want to adopt, I'm all for supporting that."