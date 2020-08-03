90 Day Fiancé's Karine Gets Protective Order Against Husband Paul Who Claimed She and Son Were Missing

"Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore," Karine Martins Staehle wrote on Sunday

90 Day Fiancé star Karine Martins Staehle is speaking out after reportedly obtaining a protective order against her husband, Paul Staehle.

Karine, who is originally from Brazil, addressed her relationship with Paul in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, writing that she and her 16-month-old son Pierre are "doing well now."

"All this past days I had a lot going on," the TLC star shared in the since-expired Story grabbed by ETOnline. "I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

"I'm getting the best help I could ever get and I'm really thankful for all the people involved in this," she continued, before thanking "people that worry about me" for their continuing support.

"Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half," Karine added.

TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Karine's statement came after Paul posted on his Instagram Story on Saturday that he was "scared" and "really upset" because his wife left their home with their son and claimed that both of them were missing, according to Us Weekly.

Paul also shared what appeared to be a restraining order that Karine had filed against him stating that he could not be within 500 feet of both her and Pierre, the outlet reported.

On Sunday, Paul posted footage of a police officer visiting a home, captioning the clip, "Recording Before Statement Of Accusations Was Written."

In the one-minute video, the officer chats with someone off-camera as Paul can be seen carrying Pierre in the background. At one point, Paul tells the officer, "I have her on camera assaulting me, by the way. Just so you know."

It's unclear who is the woman Paul is referring to in the comment.

Paul also captured the encounter with the police in an Instagram Live video, The Blast reported. During the stream, which occurred on Thursday, Paul told the officer that he discovered that Karine was "talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce" and "asked her what’s going on with this."

According to the outlet, Paul then denied accusations that he had physically harmed his wife. The stream reportedly ended before the officer could resolve the situation.

Karine and Paul's relationship was previously documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their first child together last May.

In November, Paul announced in an Instagram Story written in Portuguese that his wife had "started divorce proceedings" in Manaus, Brazil, according to ETOnline.

At the time, Karine told Us Weekly that she was "looking for a lawyer."