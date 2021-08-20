90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Says Lines 'Got Crossed' During Explosive Fight with Asuelu's Family 

Kalani and Asuelu revisit the emotional argument in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at part two of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All episode

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at part two of the Happily Ever After? Tell All episode, airing Sunday, the married couple rewatches the explosive argument they had with Asuelu's mom Lesina and sister Tammy at Christmastime. Both Lesina and Tammy, as well as Kahlani's sister Kolini, were present for the Tell All as well — marking the first time they had all spoken since the fight.

"Son, you better find another wife please," Lesina says in the old clip of the fight, which came about after Kalani, 32, said she was not ready to have more children.

"You want me to go find another woman?" asks Asuelu, 26.

"There's a lot of women in Samoa," his sister adds. "You will find one that will give you whatever that you want

"That's ridiculous," he replies, as both Lesina and Tammy begin to get more heated.

"If you're not agreeing with what I'm saying, shut up," Lesina tells her son. "Why [did] you tell me you need another baby? We are trying to help you!"

Kolini then chimes in in defense of both Kalani and Asuelu. "I think we're done yelling because we're not going to get into this house and start yelling at him in his own house and disrespecting him," she says.

"He's my brother," Tammy says, though Kolini adds of her brother-in-law, "He's my family now."

"And she just said if she doesn't want a baby, she doesn't want a baby," Kolini continues.

"You cause the trouble, you cause the trouble, you see!" Lesina then yells before Asuelu decides to remove his mom and sister from the house.

"Please get out of my house," Kalani says, while Asuelu drags them both out.

"Leave us alone, get away from us, don't touch us!" Lesina shouts out repeatedly before dealing out one final blow: "We don't love you anymore."

Back in the Tell All, Kalani and Asuelu fight back tears as host Shaun Robinson asks, "What was going through your mind?"

"I just feel like I'm not really a confrontational person so I think it's more so seeing myself let someone else get me to the point that I'm like that," Kalani says.

"She's my mom and I love her very much so it just breaks my heart that she came in my family for holidays and…" her husband adds. "That's the last time I spoke to her."

"It's just hard, in Samoan culture your mom can never do anything wrong that would ever warrant not talking to her but to me, like there are certain lines that just shouldn't be crossed, that got crossed," Kalani concludes.