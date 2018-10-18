90 Day Fiancé's Kalani, a Mormon, Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Samoan Boyfriend Asuelu

First comes love, second comes engagement, and then comes a baby in a baby carriage!

When 90 Day Fiancé returns for its sixth season this Sunday, audiences will be introduced to engaged couple Kalani, 29, and Asuelu, 23, who met while she was vacationing in his home country of Samoa.

“We just come from completely different worlds,” Kalani, an Orange County, California, native, says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek.

“The first time I met Asuelu was when I was on vacation in Samoa. He was the activities director at the resort I was staying at. He kind of semi-stalked me around the resort, but it was really sweet. He’d watch after me when I was swimming in the pool or if I was walking around. Then one of the nights I saw him shirtless and I was like, ‘Okay, this could work,’ ” she says about Asuelu, who grew up in a small fishing village and has never left his home country.

Prior to meeting Asuelu, Kalani was a virgin: “In the Mormon faith, you’re taught that you don’t have sex before you’re married.”