90 Day Fiancé's Kalani, a Mormon, Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Samoan Boyfriend Asuelu

First comes love, second comes engagement, and then comes a baby in a baby carriage!
When 90 Day Fiancé returns for its sixth season this Sunday, audiences will be introduced to engaged couple Kalani, 29, and Asuelu, 23, who met while she was vacationing in his home country of Samoa.
“We just come from completely different worlds,” Kalani, an Orange County, California, native, says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek.
“The first time I met Asuelu was when I was on vacation in Samoa. He was the activities director at the resort I was staying at. He kind of semi-stalked me around the resort, but it was really sweet. He’d watch after me when I was swimming in the pool or if I was walking around. Then one of the nights I saw him shirtless and I was like, ‘Okay, this could work,’ ” she says about Asuelu, who grew up in a small fishing village and has never left his home country.
Prior to meeting Asuelu, Kalani was a virgin: “In the Mormon faith, you’re taught that you don’t have sex before you’re married.”
But things changed when she met her now husband-to-be.
“After my second visit to Samoa to see Asuelu, I felt like I found someone I loved and I wanted to experience [sex] with him,” she reveals. “So we did the deed.”
And their “deed” resulted in a little miracle: baby boy Oliver.
While Kalani was excited about the pregnancy, her family — including her father, who doesn’t trust Asuelu — had their own reservations about her new romance. Now, the pair has 90 days to work through their barriers and tie the knot.
In addition to Kalani and Asuelu, audiences will meet five other couples — Eric, 40 (Wisconsin) and Leida, 29 (Indonesia), Jonathan, 32 (North Carolina) and Fernanda, 19 (Mexico), Ashley, 31 (Pennsylvania) and Jay, 20 (Jamaica), Colt, 33 (Nevada) and Larissa, 31 (Brazil), and Steven, 20 (Maryland) and Olga, 20 (Russia) — trying to bring their fiancés stateside and tie the knot within three months.
Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.