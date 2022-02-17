90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Filed for Divorce from Ex Michael Jessen on Valentine's Day: Report

Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen announced their split in October. She and her boyfriend Ben Obscura are expecting their first child

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen on Monday, Valentine's Day, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reported that Juliana filed for "dissolution of marriage" in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Juliana and Michael did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple announced their split in October and have been living separate lives since. Juliana, 23, and her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura, are expecting their first child.

Juliana and Michael, 61, first connected on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2019.

Juliana, who is from Brazil, met Michael on a yacht in Croatia and left her modeling career in Europe. She also moved to America to marry Michael. At the time, 90 Day Fiancé fans claimed Juliana was only in the relationship for Michael's money, but she previously shut down the rumors.

Both Michael and Juliana have been vocal about what led to their split.

"Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics," he captioned a wedding photo of the two in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."

Michael also wrote directly to Juliana with an apology. "The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me," he said.

"I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Juliana addressed Michael's claims and said it was "more than" COVID that tore them apart. "I wasn't part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to the point I was not living the life I wanted to live," she wrote in a since-deleted post.

The couple appeared on the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantine, which checked in on couples during COVID lockdowns. The self-filmed updates showed Juliana quarantining with Michael and family — including his ex-wife, Sarah, and her husband Sean.

Every trace of their relationship has been wiped from Juliana's Instagram page. Now, she shares photos with her new boyfriend and shares the joys of their relationship. "Here's a picture of us in love enjoying our life," she wrote in January. "I couldn't be happier with anyone else but you."