90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss as He Reveals Post-Prison Divorce Plans

Image zoom TLC; Jorge Nava/Instagram

It looks like 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava has big plans for when he gets out of prison.

The former reality star, who is currently serving a two and a half year sentence for possession of drugs with the intention to sell, recently had an Instagram account set up to document his final days in prison. In his first post, Nava showed off his dramatic weight loss while behind bars in a full body shot of his orange jumpsuit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hey everyone, so glad to be on Instagram now to be able to connect with you guys!” the caption read. “Praying for everyone that’s being affected by the Coronavirus. I know it’s a tough time for everyone right now. And we’re all going through it.”

The caption continued, “We just have to stay strong and positive and together we will get through it. Stay healthy, stay safe out there. Can’t wait to be with you guys again soon!”

RELATED: 90 Day Fiance‘s Jorge Nava Reveals He Has Lost 125 Lbs. While in Prison — and How He Did It

Nava was sent to prison in September 2018 after being arrested in Arizona in that February when he was found with 293 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in the trunk of his car.

He weighed weighed 275 lbs. when he was admitted into prison, according to corrections department’s records.

Nava’s drug arrest was not the first time he got into trouble with the law. He previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, which caused a rift on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé between him and his now-wife, Russian model Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

The couple met through Facebook and got married soon after, but were later forced to live in a hotel when Nava’s convicted criminal status made it difficult for them to find an apartment to rent.

Nava opened up about his massive weight loss to TMZ on Tuesday, saying that he has dropped 128 lbs. since entering prison. According to the outlet, Nava was 318 lbs. at his heaviest, but now weighs 190 lbs.

Image zoom Anfisa and Jorge Nava Courtesy TLC

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Star Fernanda Flores Finalizes Divorce from Jonathan Rivera: ‘Officially Single!’

While Nava is looking very different these days, the California native also said that he plans on making more changes in his life by filing for divorce from Arkhipchenko upon his release later this year.

Speaking to the outlet, Nava said that he had initially tried to maintain a relationship with Arkhipchenko while in jail, but they have since parted ways.

A representative for Arkhipchenko did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In January 2018, while answering fans’ questions in a now-deleted post on Instagram, Arkhipchenko did not confirm whether she and Nava are still married.

“Right now I prefer to keep my personal life private,” she wrote at the time. “You might say ‘but you were on a reality show!’ Yes, and you should understand that even on the show you don’t see my whole life 24/7, you only see parts of it that were chosen by producers. Same with my Instagram, only now the ‘producer’ is me.”