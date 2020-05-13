The reality star was arrested in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2018, and later sentenced to two-and-a-half years for possession of drugs with the intention to sell

90 Day Fiancé 's Jorge Nava Released from Prison After Over 2 Years Behind Bars

Jorge Nava is out of prison and celebrating his freedom.

The 90 Day Fiancé star announced his early release on social media Tuesday, sharing a photograph of himself out of his uniform and in civilian clothes.

"The sky is the limit🙏 #freedom," Nava, 30, captioned the snap, which shows the reality star wearing jeans and a white T-shirt while posing up against a white Corvette sports car.

The TLC star also shared a video of himself on his Instagram stories rapping "Honey I'm home" as he sat in the passenger seat of the car.

Aside from being free, the Nava — who has already lost more than 125 lbs. since being sentenced in September 2918 — looked even more slimmed down.

Nava revealed a drastic physical transformation in November 2019 when an Arizona Department of Corrections inmate photo was released.

It was later revealed that he lost an impressive 125 lbs. while in prison, telling E! News at the time that he began a regiment of “military-based” exercises and “a lot of jogging.”

“I had a really bad diet when I was out in the free world,” he said, adding that instead of the fast food and sugary drinks he was used to consuming, he ate a lot of oatmeal and peanut butter while incarcerated.

Nava revealed to the outlet that the new routine made him feel “healthy and energetic,” and “overall more confident with myself.”

Nava was initially arrested in February 2018 on felony charges for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and the intent to transport and/or sell marijuana.

The reality star later accepted a plea deal in September of that year which that meant his class two felony charge was dropped to a class four.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years but including time served before sentencing, the star spent 27 months behind bars, just a few months shy of his full sentence.

According to prison records Nava was released Monday and is under community supervision.

Nava’s drug arrest was not the first time he got into trouble with the law. He previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, which caused a rift on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé between him and his now-estranged wife, Russian model Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

The couple met through Facebook and got married soon after, but were later forced to live in a hotel when Nava’s convicted criminal status made it difficult for them to find an apartment to rent.