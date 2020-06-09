Jorge Nava also confirmed to fans that he is seeking a divorce from estranged wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko

90 Day Fiancé 's Jorge Nava Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend After Prison Release

Jorge Nava has a new lady in his life!

The 90 Day Fiancé star went Instagram official with his girlfriend on Monday, sharing a sweet picture of them embracing while hiking on the Devil's Bridge trail in Sedona, Arizona, following his early release from prison.

"Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her," Nava captioned the romantic shot.

"Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace," he continued. "She is the tree of life to those that embrace her; those that lay hold of her will be blessed 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨❤️🙏."

Though Nava did not reveal any details about his girlfriend in the post, she identified herself by thanking the person who took their photo in the comments. The woman goes by the name R Blua on Instagram.

"we can’t wait have dinner with you and Joseph soon!" Nava added under his girlfriend's comment, tagging her Instagram and the photographer's account. "It was our pleasure meeting the both of you 🙏."

Nava also played coy about his new love in several since-expired posts on his Instagram Stories, teasing after one fan pressed for details, "I'll share at 1,000,000 Followers."

"Who's the new girl??" another follower asked, to which Nava replied, "The Love of my life!🥰🙏."

"I'm so blessed," Nava added in response to another question about his girlfriend. "I got so lucky 🙈."

While answering fan questions, the California native also confirmed that he's in the process of seeking a divorce from Russian bodybuilder Anfisa Arkhipchenko, who he married on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé.

When one follower asked about his estranged wife, the reality star shared a screenshot from the DivorceFiller.com website with a page reading: "Case submitted for processing."

Nava was released from prison last month after spending over two years behind bars for drug-related charges. He celebrated his freedom by sharing a picture of him in civilian clothes on May 12, writing in the caption, "The sky is the limit🙏 #freedom."

In the shot, Nava — who lost more than 125 lbs. since being sentenced in September 2018 — looked even more slimmed down from his inmate photo released by the Arizona Department of Corrections late last year.

“I had a really bad diet when I was out in the free world,” he told E! News in November, explaining that he had been eating oatmeal and peanut butter while in prison instead of the fast food and sugary drinks he was used to consuming prior to his incarceration.