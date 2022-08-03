90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Marries His Girlfriend Rhoda Blua: 'Forever After Today'

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second child together

90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava is married for the second time!

Nava tied the knot with his girlfriend Rhoda Blua on Sunday, July 31, in Clark County, Nevada, according to online records viewed by PEOPLE. The legal document also indicated that Blua has since taken Nava's last name.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nava announced the news on Tuesday by posting a picture of himself and his wife sharing a kiss on their special day under the bride's veil.

"Forever after today ♾," he captioned the Instagram post.

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second baby together, a son, on March 22. The reality star shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple with their newborn in the hospital.

"💙3/22/22," he captioned the post at the time, which Blua reposted to her Instagram Stories with a string of blue emojis.

The couple is also parents to daughter Zara, whom they welcomed in April 2021.

jorge nava welcomes baby Credit: jorge nava/ instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nava announced the arrival of his first child by sharing a photo of his then-girlfriend cradling their newborn from the hospital bed, writing, "There's no Love that can match what I have for my family 👨‍👩‍👧♥️."

"I Love them more than anything in this world 🙏," he added in the caption.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Released from Prison After Over 2 Years Behind Bars

Nava shared that he and Blua were expecting their first baby together six months after he had been released from state prison, where he spent over two years behind bars for drug-related charges.