90 Day Fiance's Jorge Nava Reveals He Has Lost 125 Lbs. While in Prison — and How He Did It

Jorge Nava is opening up about how he lost more than 100 pounds since entering prison last September.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has revealed that while behind bars, he dropped 125 pounds, thanks new a new dedication to diet and exercise. According to Arizona Department of Corrections records, Nava weighed 275 lbs when he was admitted.

While serving his two-and-a-half year-long prison sentence, Nava and another inmate “motivate each other,” working out together twice a day at 4 a.m. and in the afternoon, the reality star told E! News on Friday.

“We push ourselves to the limit pretty much,” Nava said, explaining that he performed “military-based” exercises combined with “a lot of jogging.”

“I had a really bad diet when I was out in the free world,” he told the outlet. In prison, he doesn’t have access to the fast food and sugary drinks he used to eat on a regular basis, but instead eats a lot of oatmeal and peanut butter, E! News reported.

Nava said that the new, healthier routine, has made him feel “healthy and energetic,” and that he’s “overall more confident with myself.”

Earlier this week, Nava’s drastic change in appearance made headlines after the ADC published a new inmate photo.

“I wanted to be in the best physical and healthiest shape possible,” he said.

“I am glad that people are noticing some positivity out of such a negative outcome,” Nava said of the media attention he’s received this week.

“Hopefully people can see that I am able to turn things around even though I am at the lowest point in my life.”

Nava has been serving his sentence since September of last year, after he was arrested in Arizona in February 2018 after being found with 293 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in the trunk of his car.

He is not the only one going through a body transformation.

His wife, fellow 90 Day Fiance star Anifsa Arkhipchenko has also been working on her fitness.

Arkhipchenko said last December that to fill her time while Nava is behind bars, she turned to exercise, and has since been competing in bikini bodybuilding competitions.