90 Day Fiancé Star Jonathan Rivera Makes His New Relationship Instagram Official

It’s official: 90 Day Fiance‘s Jonathan Rivera has a new girlfriend!

The realtor made his relationship with his new girlfriend public on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the photo, “WCW,” which stands for “Woman Crush Wednesday”.

The photo shows Rivera’s mystery girl in a black dress, snapping a mirror selfie as Rivera, 32, stands behind her in a black T-shirt and khaki slacks.

She’s been featured on Rivera’s Instagram account before, but this is the first full shot of her face that he’s shared. In May, he posted a photo of the two of them on vacation in the Caribbean, but she had a bandana covering her face in the shot.

While Rivera hasn’t tagged her in any photos, US Weekly identified her as Janelle Miller.

Rivera publicly split from his 90 Day costar, Fernanda Flores, in January and announced their separation on Instagram Live.

“Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues,” he said. “It’s all about your attitude. As long as you’re positive … [I] gotta take it day by day.”

“I promise you, I didn’t give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage,” he said. “I reached a point where I said, ‘I have to love myself just as much.”

He added that he and Flores, 21, would remain friends and that he will “give everything I can to the next person in my life.”

Flores posted a cryptic message to Instagram shortly after their split, writing, “Sometimes it’s people who have been hurt the most who refuse to be hardened in this world, because they would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt.”

Rivera and Flores met at a club in Mexico, and he proposed only three months later.

The couple’s age difference prompted several arguments between them, many of which were captured on the TLC show.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.