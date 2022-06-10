90 Day Fiancé: Jibri's Bandmate Blames Miona for His 'Erratic Behavior' After Heated Brawl

Jibri and David both want to record — but Miona keeps coming up in conversation

Miona doesn't have everyone's support.

In a preview for Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri finds himself in the middle of a physical altercation — and it all leads back to Miona, 23.

The clip, exclusive to PEOPLE, opens with Jibri, 28, and his bandmate, David, attacking each other during a recording session. "We don't need to talk about this right now," Jibri yells as he tackles David. "We need to f—ing record this s—!"

"That's what I'm trying to do," David yells back.

As Jibri walks away from the fight, David shouts behind him: "How we gonna do music? Can't even focus in the studio, talking about Miona."

David adds, "You see how he gets mad? Because of Miona. Everything [is because of] Miona."

While in conversation with the other bandmates, David explains why he doesn't like Jibri's fiancée. "I feel like she's trying to have him for herself," he says.

"Like, she's not letting him be him, you know?" he continues. "She's, like, slowing him down so much. We can't record! We can't do nothing."

Jibri seems to be on the same page. "David needs to shut the hell up when we're in the studio," he says in a confessional. "Like, man, we gotta work."

In his own interview, David says it's fair to blame Miona for the tension — even in her absence — because she "is the source of the conflict."

"She is the source of his erratic behavior," he says. "I don't know if she's adding that to him, or if he's doing it himself, but she's a factor in that — and it's just very concerning."

Jibri met Miona in North Serbia while his band was on tour. He proposed shortly after, and Miona proceeded to move to South Dakota on a K-1 Visa.