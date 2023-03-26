'90 Day' : Jeymi Is Days Away from Marrying Kris — but Still Hasn't Come Out to Her Own Mother

Jeymi said it's "too much stress" for her to come out to her mother, but Kris wished things were "different"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 26, 2023 10:00 PM
Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera are having some tough conversations ahead of their whirlwind wedding.

During the TLC show's episode on Sunday, the couple was having a celebratory dinner for the one-year anniversary of the day they met when they started chatting about their future. Kris asked if "anybody" from her family would be in attendance for their upcoming wedding, leading Jeymi to respond, "No, baby. This is impossible."

"You don't think your mom would want to come to the wedding?" asked Kris, and Jeymi replied, "No. My mother, she don't know [I'm about to] marry you. And she don't know I'm lesbian."

Jeymi explained why she'd kept such important information from her mom: "I think my mother have idea because she has too much friends and you know, for example, for Facebook, [I have] pictures with you. But I [have] not sit down and talk for her."

Addressing the matter further, Jeymi told the cameras it's "very difficult" for her to open up about her sexuality with her family because she knows it will be a "problem" for them.

Jeymi then admitted to Kris that it's not "easy" for her and she's not "ready" to come out to her family just yet. As Kris asked why she's worried to tell her mother, Jeymi said: "It's too much stress for me."

Jeymi also said she has "no need" to hear her mother's "rude" opinions of LGBTQIA people. "This is my life and I feel prepared for this [wedding], OK?" she added.

90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
Jeymi Noguera/instagram, Kris Foster/instagram

This revelation naturally upset Kris. "It's sad to me that she hasn't really sat down and discussed any of this with her mom," she began to tell the cameras.

"As a mother, I would be hurt knowing that my child didn't feel comfortable enough to come to me and talk to me about something and have to lie to me for a long time," she continued. "I would be devastated by that and I worry that her mother is going to be devastated when she finds out."

Kris then tried to relate to Jeymi, revealing that she "waited a long time to come out" because she "feared, mainly, my mom's reaction."

"She was a lot cooler about it than I thought she would be," she said. "It kind of made me wish I would have come out sooner. You never really know how they're gonna react."

As Kris questioned whether her soon-to-be-wife would tell her mom down the road, Jeymi said it could "maybe" happen in "a few months" or "a few years," but she still wasn't sure of the timeline.

That said, Jeymi did insist she was "happy" with her relationship.

In a confessional, Kris said she hoped Jeymi would say something to her family "before" the pair wed. And yet, she understood that "only Jeymi's gonna know when she's ready to talk to her mom about us, but I wish it was different."

Kris moved from America to Colombia, and the pair have encountered many stumbling blocks on their journey to the altar, including Kris ghosting Jeymi for months and Jeymi choosing to briefly move on with someone else thereafter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Andrew Nixon and Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Kate Walsh Posts Rare Photo with Fiancé Andrew Nixon in Sydney After 'Grey's Anatomy' Cliffhanger
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ariana Madix Is 'So Strong' After Tom Sandoval Split: 'She Just Has This Crazy Sense of Empowerment'
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Shares Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Soul' Nicole: 'You're the Best Thing'
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Kaity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth); THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross. (ABC/Nino Muñoz); THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Gabi. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says His 'Heart Has Been Yanked in 2 Directions' Ahead of Proposal Day
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams Planned Her 'RHOA' Exit 'Long Before' She Met Her Husband: 'I Wasn't Running Away'
90 Day Fiancé: Debbie’s ‘Inner Girl’ Shines Through on Camel Ride while Oussama Calls Her ‘Crazy Woman’
'90 Day Fiancé' : Oussama Calls Debbie a 'Crazy Woman' as Her 'Inner Girl' Shines Through During Camel Ride
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' : Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery Returns as Tragedy Strikes Grey Sloan
RHOSLC Star Meredith Marks Is 'Beyond Happy to Be Alive and Well' After Her Car Careened off a Snowy Cliff
'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Is 'Beyond Happy to Be Alive and Well' After Her Car Careened Off Snowy Cliff
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss, Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Ariana Madix Defended Raquel Leviss Against 'VPR' 'Mean Girl' Gang-Up Before Tom Sandoval Affair Was Exposed
THE MASKED SINGER: Fairy in the “Country Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 22, THE MASKED SINGER: Axolotl in the “Country Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 22 , THE MASKED SINGER: Macaw in the “Country Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 22
'The Masked Singer's' Country Night Brings 2 More Eliminations — and Some Clues from Special Guests!
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Denies Threesome with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Says Tom Schwartz Kiss 'Wasn't a Cover-Up'
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Confirmed to Face Off in Person on 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Admits Excluding Melissa's Family from Her Wedding to Louie Was 'Not an Oversight'
Jax Taylor attends the House Of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch event at House of Sillage on November 01, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California., Tom Sandoval attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022.
Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval 'Very Selfish' for Raquel Leviss Affair: 'There's Just No Empathy There'
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : How an 'Intense' Line Dancing Fling Led a Couple Down a 'Rocky Path' to Open Marriage
Bachelor Zach recap
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Swears Off Sex During Fantasy Suites — but Makes 'the Biggest Mistake I Could've'