90 Day Fiance's Jesse Threatens to Call Cops on Darcey After She Allegedly Throws Shoes at Him

Could Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester’s relationship be over?

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (reality show that follows couples before they begin the K-1 Visa process), the pair gets into another explosive fight — and Meester threatens to call the cops on his girlfriend.

“Since last night’s dinner, things were strained. There was obviously a lot of tension. And it just seems like it’s only getting worse. This morning I was upstairs getting ready and my toes were cold from the wood floors. So I put my feet on his shoes, he got pissed off that my feet were on his shoe, and then he was like, ‘What are you doing?!’ And then like shoved me out the door,” Silva claims.

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester TLC

In the clip, Meester — a 24-year-old personal trainer who traveled from Amsterdam to America to spend time with his girlfriend — proceeds to show his shoe and points out where Silva, 43, allegedly stepped on it. “Absolutely madness,” he says.

“I wasn’t trying to ruin your shoe, it was just my foot was cold,” Silva says. “He was like, ‘How would you like it if I did it to you?’ I was like, ‘Here, take my shoe. Take my $1,000 shoe, go ahead and step on it. Here you go.’ ”

According to Meester, Silva grabbed “her [Christian] Louboutins and she throws them at me. It’s an assault.”

But Silva has a different recollection of the incident. “I didn’t throw it at him. Okay, threw it toward the bag, not at him,” she says.

Prior to packing his bag, Meester tells Silva he’s leaving her Middletown, Connecticut, home — and is getting authorities involved.

“Listen, I’m going away from you. I’m going to call the police. Go away,” he says.

As Silva claims she “didn’t do anything,” he tells her: “You are scaring me very, very much.”

“She threw shoes at my head. Now it’s a [Christian] Louboutin shoe, what’s next? A glass? I don’t know,” he says.

As Meester carries his luggage downstairs, he admits, “I feel not safe anymore. She’s paranoid.”

Although the outcome of their relationship is not yet known, it’s not boding well for the international couple.

“I’m tired of having to defend myself over things that are misconstrued and over-dramatized,” she says. “Wow, what an ass.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.