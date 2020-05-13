90 Day Fiancé Star Jesse Meester Seeking His Virtual Soulmate on Find Love Live

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé likely recognize Jesse Meester from his rocky relationship with Darcey Silva

90 Day Fiancé star Jesse Meester hasn't given up on his quest to find love.

Meester is set to take a chance at finding his virtual soulmate on an upcoming episode of TLC's new series Find Love Live.

"When the opportunity to appear on FIND LOVE LIVE came along, I thought it was an interesting avenue to explore and see if I could meet someone," he tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Being quarantined at home shouldn’t stop up us from trying to make connections."

On the show, which seeks to help singles find their future partner from the comfort and safety of their couch, Meester will flirt with three potential partners via video call before making his final decision.

But the Amsterdam native isn't the only one calling the shots. Viewers will get the chance to chime in and cast their vote for who they think Meester should end up with by using hashtags on Twitter for their favorite match.

Once a choice is made, Meester and his pick will embark on their first virtual date.

"The runaway success of relationship programming like the 90 Day Fiancé franchise proves that the eternal story of love, of finding 'the one,' continues to captivate viewers. Even in the days of social distancing, people want to make a meaningful connection and, hopefully, end up sharing their lives with that special someone,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC, in a statement. "And with the country staying home, what better way to celebrate love and togetherness, than helping singles find their match virtually and for the rest of us to root for them in the process."

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé likely recognize Meester from time on the show, which chronicled his rocky relationship with Darcey Silva. Meester and Silva hit it off after meeting online, but their blissful romance quickly took a turn, and their relationship was filled with cheating accusations, fights and police calls before ultimately calling it quits.