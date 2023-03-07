'90 Day' 's Jenny and Sumit Are 'Happy' Despite Critics of 30-Year Age Gap: 'Who Cares What Anyone Thinks?'

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are going strong.

The Happily Ever After? couple shared a peek into their current life off screen with an Instagram Reel featuring some of their happiest moments, including smiling photos from home and around India.

"We have each other and we're happy together ❤️who cares what anyone thinks," Jenny wrote in her caption.

The former Palm Springs, California, resident also used an audio clip that drove home the point: "If something is making you happy, and you're comfortable with it, and it's working, it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. The truth of the matter is, you can't please everybody."

Jenny and Sumit have faced some backlash around on their 30-year age difference. As the show aired, Jenny was 63 while Sumit was 33. His family was perhaps the biggest obstacle in their relationship — as they refused to accept Jenny as his girlfriend.

Most of the time, his family had no idea Sumit had already secretly married Jenny. When Sumit finally confessed, his mother formally disowned him.

Over time, other members of Sumit's family began to welcome him back — though the season still ended with Sumit's mother refusing to be in a room with Jenny.

Through it all, Jenny began to consider moving back to America, where she had an accepting family. Sumit, however, wasn't sold on the idea. He told Jenny he wasn't prepared to move abroad, especially while on uncertain terms with his family.

"If we go back to America, I won't feel so all alone," Jenny said on the show. "Maybe it's time for Sumit to make some compromises because I'm sick of being the one that does all the compromising."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.