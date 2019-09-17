90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny Calls Sumit Admitting He's Already Married a 'Nightmare'

Jenny went through a “nightmare” when she found out about Sumit’s marriage.

On Monday’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, The Other Way, she let it all out after producers “received a frantic call” from her about an urgent situation in India.

“What happened was worse than anything I could have ever imagined,” the 60-year-old told the producers, recalling the drama-filled night. “It’s like you’re having a nightmare and you wake up and it’s true. That’s what it felt like.”

She recalled Sumit, 30, receiving a call and looking at his phone, before he asked her to lock the doors. At first, she believed it was his dad — but his secret wife’s father actually showed up at the door.

“This is wild s—,” she said. “I didn’t know how to react. I didn’t know what to do.”

“Why did he marry somebody if loved me? He was telling me he loves me all these years every single day,” she continued, distraught. “How did he marry somebody else? How is it possible to do that?”

After the father-in-law’s arrival, she said the room filled with both Sumit and his wife’s family members. Sumit stood in a fight stance as his cousin held him back.

“I was trying to pull him to the bedroom but his mom grabbed him and looked at me,” she says. “If looks could kill, I probably would’ve dropped dead at that moment.”

But the most frightening part for the Palm Springs, California native was her future, now filled with uncertainty.

“They’re threatening to put him in jail,” she said, sobbing, thinking that she could end up imprisoned, too. “I didn’t know he was married, how can I get in trouble for it? I just found out too! I was scared. I don’t know the Indian laws.”

(In 2018, India’s highest court actually overturned 158-year-old law that made adultery a criminal offense, according to BBC News.)

“They asked him, ‘Do you love Jenny?’ and he said, ‘Yes, I love Jenny’” she continued, sobbing.

After that moment, Sumit’s wife’s family took him away.

“This is a nightmare,” she said through more tears. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after this. I don’t belong here.”

After calming down, Jenny had to tell her daughter Christina what had happened. Though she worried Christina would think she’s “a fool,” she told her the bad news and how Sumit “was ripped just out of my arms.”

“This does not make me happy at all,” Christina told her mom via video chat. “I get the whole arranged marriage thing. It’s f—– up. It’s the most horrible thing you could do to a child, but he put you in so much danger, Mom.”

“He was terrified to tell his family. I said that when I was there. He lied to my face,” she continued. “That is just so mind-boggling that he could take you all the way to India, knowing that he’s married, and still he let you come there. That is not cool at all, mom. He put you in this situation, mom.”

Christina then pleaded for her mom to return home and find a new relationship in the United states.

At the end of the episode, fans got a preview of what’s to come, and Sumit made it clear: “I’d rather be in jail than in the marriage that I’m in. I want to live with Jenny.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.