90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit Test Positive for COVID as Deadly Second Wave of Virus Sweeps India

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple announced their diagnosis in a post shared to Sumit's Instagram on Tuesday.

"Thank you all for praying for us. Thank you all for hoping best for us and for wishing us good health and stay safe," the post read. "Sorry to inform you all that we both are Covid positive."

"We are doing okay and hoping to recover asap," the statement added.

Jenny and Sumit are currently living in India, where the country has been experiencing a public health crisis due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, India's Ministry of Health has reported 204,832 deaths in the country. Additionally, according to the Associated Press, India — which is the second-most populated country in the world — has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States.

Jenny — who is originally from Palm Springs, California — made her TLC debut in 2019 when she appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which followed her journey to India to find love with Sumit.

The couple went on to appear on a second season that documented their relationship and subsequent pushback from Sumit's family.

Last year, Jenny spoke about how COVID-19 restrictions, including India's lockdown, have affected her wedding plans.

"We swore that nothing was going to stop us this time. And now bam! Everything's been put on hold," she said on the show.

"They uncertainty bothers me, of course, because my visa is gonna expire and I can't leave the country, so the only thing I can do is just keep hoping that they're gonna keep extending my visa."