'90 Day' : Jen 'Questions' If She's on the 'Same Page' with Rishi After He Subjects Her to Housewife Training

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jen has a new obstacle to face in India.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Rishi asks Jen to visit another Indian family to learn the customs of an Indian housewife — a position she never envisioned for herself.

For starters, Jen finds out that she's expected to wake up early to make tea for the family. As one of her Indian hosts teaches Jen how to prepare the tea, Jen appears bewildered.

She asks, "Does your husband ever wake up early and make chai for you?"

"No no no," one woman responds. "Never."

"In our Indian culture, men don't do this kind of work," the woman says, while another adds, "Because it's an ancestral practice that has been going on for many years, we cannot change that. So, it's like, women cook, serve food to men and we can eat after they do. We can't eat before they eat."

Jen can't give a straight answer when asked if she's prepared to take on this role in her relationship with Rishi. "It's very hard to determine how that will work because, right now, nothing is for sure," she says.

Later Jen confides in cameras that she's feeling "a little overwhelmed right now because this is not how I expected my life to be after marrying Rishi."

Jen also states that Rishi has previously applauded her independence — so the change in expectations feels dramatic. "I guess I made the assumption that Rishi and I are on the same page."

As Jen starts in on the housework with the other women, she still has some hesitations. "While I respect these women and their traditions — and I'm not gonna be rude in their home — I'm not sure that serving Rishi's family is the life for me," she admits.

"I don't have two master's degrees so I can go be a maid for your family, I'm sorry," she adds. "If that's who he thinks I am, he doesn't know me at all. This makes me question our whole relationship."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.