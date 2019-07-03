90 Day Fiancé‘s Jay Smith is facing deportation following his arrest.

The 21-year-old reality star, who starred on the TLC series with estranged wife Ashley Martson, was taken into custody Wednesday on a Violation of a Protection from Abuse Order charge, according to Upper Allen Police Department.

“On July 2, 2019, Upper Allen Police investigated a report of a PFA violation,” a report on the police department’s website states about Smith, whose real name is Conroy Smith.

“The protected party lives in Upper Allen Township and reported a social media post made by Smith, which was in violation of the order,” the report continues. “As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Smith. On July 3, 2019, Smith was taken into custody without incident.”

“Smith was transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment,” the report reads. “A hearing will be held at a later date.”

Image zoom Jay Smith Upper Allen Police

Smith, a Jamaica native, was served with a Protection From Abuse Order on Monday, July 1, the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Radar Online. On Wednesday, he was reportedly taken to York County Prison in Pennsylvania.

“He’s in our custody. He’s just getting put into the facility,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office told Radar. “It looks like he’s going to be going through the motions. He will see an immigration judge to see if he’ll be deported.”

PEOPLE is out to TLC and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office for comment.

Martson alleged in an interview with Celebuzz! on Wednesday that while she was on vacation, Smith broke into her home. After calling police, they instructed her to file a PFA, according to the outlet.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Avoids Jail Time After Allegedly Assaulting Colt Johnson

“I filed a PFA, and I took all the evidence in on Monday,” she told the outlet. “Jay was served at 7:10 PM on Monday, and it specifically said in there ‘you’re not allowed to talk about this PFA or Ashley at all on any social media platform.’ ”

She said Smith “the very next day, went on social media and made a post [about her and the PFA].”

According to the outlet, officers saw that Smith had violated the document and notified Martson that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Smith reportedly told authorities that he would turn himself in Tuesday night. “The officers called me at 1:30 this morning and said that he finally had turned himself in,” said Martson.

Martson told the outlet, “I filed for his green card and then I retracted it because he cheated on me again.”

Image zoom Ashley Martson and Jay Smith John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity

Martson and Smith starred in season 6 of the TLC show. While in Jamaica for a wedding, Martson met Smith at a club with a few of her girlfriends. Though she didn’t expect to hear from him again, he tracked her down via social media and he proposed six months later when she returned to visit him.

In April, Martson filed for divorce from Smith for the second time.

She filed the divorce papers in a Pennsylvania court, according to E! News. Later, she seemingly confirmed the split news by posting a headline about the divorce on her Instagram Story, the outlet reported.

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Hazel’s Church is Not What Tarik Expected

Martson also shared a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, “Behind every Strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone #bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen #womansupportingwomen.”

TLC had no comment at the time.

In January, the realty TV star reportedly first filed for divorce from Smith after eight months of marriage. However, less than two weeks after filing, Martson withdrew the paperwork, E! News reported.

Martson and Smith did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.