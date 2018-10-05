90 Day Fiancé‘s Hazel is dropping a big bombshell on Tarik Myers before they say goodbye.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Hazel, who is from Manila, Philippines, tearfully reveals, “I am homeless tomorrow.”

While Virginia native Tarik, 43, is packing the night before he leaves to return home, Hazel, 25, tells him that she has “something to say.”

“My niece [sic] house is crowded place,” Hazel explains.

When Tarik asks if there’s room for her there, she says of why she can’t return: “I stayed with her after I broke up from my ex-boyfriend. I can’t go back.”

Despondent, she reveals: “I have nowhere to live.”

Learning the unfortunate news is a weight on Tarik. “It’s like one thing after the next thing after the next thing that gets revealed to me at the last minute,” he shares. “The last thing I want to be doing is worrying about whether or not you good when I leave.”

Instead of worrying, though, Tarik springs into action.

When Hazel tells him she will “find an apartment” after he leaves, he doesn’t leave that up to chance: “No, we’re going to find an apartment tonight.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.