'90 Day Fiancé' : Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles

Andrei called his wife's family a "bunch of losers" and hurled allegations during Sunday's episode

By
Published on October 9, 2022 10:01 PM
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Castravet has been facing unexpected setbacks in his pursuit of permanent U.S. residence — and he thinks wife Elizabeth "Liz" Potthast's family may be to blame.

In Sunday's episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, after Andrei's two-year green card and extension expired, he met with immigration attorney Emel Ersa in an attempt to make his residence permanent.

The 35-year-old Moldova native, who currently lives in Tampa, Florida, with 31-year-old wife Liz and their daughter Eleanor, received some unexpected news in the meeting — he had to do an interview to attain a permanent green card.

Ersa told Andrei that "normally 95 percent of my cases like [his]" don't get interviewed.

"I've got to tell you, I've never had a case where there was a child together and they called you for an interview," she told the 90 Day Fiancé star. "I fear that they saw something in Moldovan records that would have made you ineligible to get a green card."

TLC

Andrei admitted that something weird may have come up because he was "part of multiple [court cases] in the past," as a result of his job in law enforcement in Moldova.

"I never talked to [Ersa] about my history on the police force because I didn't think it would be a problem," he admitted in a confessional. "Right now I'm just thinking, is it?"

The attorney asked a puzzled Andrei if he has any any "enemies" in the U.S. who could've "complained" about him, something she says "happens all the time."

After admitting that he's devastated to hear that he may be deported after years of living in the U.S. with his wife of nearly five years, Andrei left the meeting vexed and upset.

"Crazy f---ing system," he said to himself. "Crazy."

TLC

As he drove home, he prepared to tell Liz the news.

"It's totally going to be a shock for my wife," he said. "She's definitely going to have a lot of thoughts and worries about what's going to happen. Hopefully, we can get through this together and we can just tackle it as we always do our problems."

Andrei relayed the information to Liz, explaining that they will both have to do an interview and that somebody has been "snitching."

"Somebody is whispering in the immigration office's ears and we have a problem," he told her.

Andrei then accused her "damn" family, with whom his relationship has been very rocky, of "snitching." He said that the protective Potthast family had tried to "ruin" their relationship, before calling them "jealous" and a "bunch of losers."

Andrei has had a particularly rocky relationship — including physical altercations — with Liz's dad, Chuck, and brother, Charlie.

Liz countered her husband's accusations, saying that "they wouldn't even know who to call," and Andrei reminded her of the time that they came to "investigate" him and his past in Moldova.

"Tell us your side of the story," Charlie asked in a flashback. "Did you get forced off the police force?"

More exasperated than angry, Liz said that "it feels like [they're] back on square one" after years of explaining and defending her relationship to the government.

"If we had to move to Moldova, we would be starting over," Liz said in the couple's final confessional of the episode. "This is serious stuff. This is our home."

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

