Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are still going strong — despite a blowout fight that nearly cost them their relationship.

Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showed the engaged couple make amends after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian. The episode opened with the reveal that Ed and Liz decided to work on their relationship — even though the last thing viewers saw was Ed ordering Liz to pack her things and move out.

"We haven't given up," Ed told cameras.

Liz explained the reunion from her own perspective, addressing her own doubt in the connection. "Ed has insecurities and he's very jealous," she said. "As angry and emotional as I am — and I'm like, this isn't gonna work out — I know that I don't wanna give up on him just yet."

A ride on Ed's moped led the pair to a park, where they talked in depth about what happened at their engagement party. Ed addressed why he asked Liz if she was a lesbian, admitting he never really thought she wasn't straight.

"Even before we get into the engagement party, I'm sorry," Ed started the conversation, addressing the woman who grabbed Liz by the arm. "All that stuff about you wanting to be a lesbian, that was just my insecurities and my trust issues. I mean, you're young. You're hot. I saw her and I didn't like it. It made me mad at her, and I took it out on you."

He clarified what he really believes about Liz. "I don't believe in any way, shape, or form that you want to be with a woman. That was just me acting dumb."

Ed owned up to needing to work on himself in a confessional interview later: "I always jump to conclusions. I think I got the jealous gene."

Liz responded with insight from her last relationship. "I was accused so much," she told Ed, "and it turned out to be him. I was constantly cheated on. It's a trigger when I say 'no' or 'please believe me' and you don't trust me. It brings that trauma back up."

She added that when challenged, she's led to think it could be Ed who is being dishonest.

"Let me own that," Ed replied. "I think there's a lot of internal stuff that you're dealing with, and there's a lot of internal stuff that I'm dealing with. Unless we can get that out of the way, we have a better chance of failing."

It seemed Ed and Liz's engagement is still on — with conditions. "I want to marry you," Ed told Liz. "But I don't want to be a divorcé again. And you don't either. Let's get through this, and then we can talk about if we're ready to get married."

Liz had her doubts, though. "We always end up coming back together cause we're crazy, we're weird, we're different," she said in a confessional. "I'm not one to give up, but I do see Ed as someone easily to give up. I don't even know if he's ever gonna be ready to get married."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.