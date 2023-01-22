'90 Day' 's Yara Bands Together with Jovi's Mom to Deny Him a Second Child: 'We're Not in That Position'

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren still aren't on the same page about having a second baby.

On Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, the couple got into an emotional conversation about expanding their family — and even got some surprising input from Jovi's mother Gwen.

During the conversation, when Jovi broached the topic again (even though Yara had told him she wasn't ready), Gwen jumped in first to say a second child would be a bad idea.

"I've told him this so many times," she said, pointing out how Jovi had gone on a friend's trip Safari while Yara was recovering from cosmetic surgery.

"Jovi needs to grow up," Gwen continued. "You're a dad. You're a husband."

Having stepped in to take care of the couple's 2-year-old daughter while Yara recovered alone, Gwen told Jovi: "C'mon son ... you always need a sitter for Mylah. You can't have two [children]. You're not in that position."

Yara chimed in, "I so agree, Mrs. Gwen. We're not in that position, we can't have a second baby because that just [doesn't] make sense. I'm at work, you're at work, and you can't just have a baby and let someone else raise them."

Jovi brushed off their united opposition, saying he didn't want to raise be an old dad or have kids "10 years apart."

Yara countered that the conversation would be different if Jovi would agree to become a stay-at-home dad. But as things stood, with his strenuous travel schedule, she wasn't willing to bring another child into their family.

Through tears, she also told Jovi she was "not ready" for a second child since she barely had time for herself anymore.

Jovi first suggested another child to Yara while they were traveling in Europe, later confessing that he hoped another baby "could strengthen our relationship. If Yara got pregnant again, I feel like it would bring us closer."

Yara was immediately not on board with this idea, telling him that "I will be the person who will raise them. You're always at work. No. No."

