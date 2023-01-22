'90 Day' 's Yara Bands Together with Jovi's Mom to Deny Him a Second Child: 'We're Not in That Position'

On Sunday night's tell-all, Jovi once again hoped to convince Yara to try for a second baby — but even his mother said it wasn't a good idea

By
Published on January 22, 2023 10:00 PM
90 Day Fiancé: Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
Photo: TLC

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren still aren't on the same page about having a second baby.

On Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, the couple got into an emotional conversation about expanding their family — and even got some surprising input from Jovi's mother Gwen.

During the conversation, when Jovi broached the topic again (even though Yara had told him she wasn't ready), Gwen jumped in first to say a second child would be a bad idea.

"I've told him this so many times," she said, pointing out how Jovi had gone on a friend's trip Safari while Yara was recovering from cosmetic surgery.

"Jovi needs to grow up," Gwen continued. "You're a dad. You're a husband."

90 Day Fiance Yara and Jovi
TLC

Having stepped in to take care of the couple's 2-year-old daughter while Yara recovered alone, Gwen told Jovi: "C'mon son ... you always need a sitter for Mylah. You can't have two [children]. You're not in that position."

Yara chimed in, "I so agree, Mrs. Gwen. We're not in that position, we can't have a second baby because that just [doesn't] make sense. I'm at work, you're at work, and you can't just have a baby and let someone else raise them."

Jovi brushed off their united opposition, saying he didn't want to raise be an old dad or have kids "10 years apart."

Yara countered that the conversation would be different if Jovi would agree to become a stay-at-home dad. But as things stood, with his strenuous travel schedule, she wasn't willing to bring another child into their family.

Through tears, she also told Jovi she was "not ready" for a second child since she barely had time for herself anymore.

Jovi first suggested another child to Yara while they were traveling in Europe, later confessing that he hoped another baby "could strengthen our relationship. If Yara got pregnant again, I feel like it would bring us closer."

Yara was immediately not on board with this idea, telling him that "I will be the person who will raise them. You're always at work. No. No."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day’s Jovi Asks Yara to Have a Second Child as a Way to Fix Their Marital Problems: So ‘You Can Control Me?
'90 Day' 's Yara Bristles at Jovi Wanting to Fix Marriage with a Second Child If It Means He'll 'Control Me More'
ed brown
Ed's Antics on '90 Day' Tell-All Rile Jovi and Cause Mild-Mannered Jenny to Erupt: 'Who Do You Think You Are?'
Bilal Pops the Baby Question to Shaeeda on 90 Day Tell-All
'90 Day' : Bilal Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby with Him, Ending Their Disagreement About Starting a Family
90 Day's Angela Cusses Out Michael's 'Goofball' Friends Who Tell Her to 'Calm Down'
'90 Day' 's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Michael Risks Marriage to Angela by Meeting Up with Usman and Admitting He Cheated
Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, La.) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine)
'90 Day' : Jovi Gets Miffed When Yara Informs Him About 'Crazy' Plan to Get an Apartment in Europe
Kim _ Usman
'90 Day' 's Kim Is 'Done and Over' with Usman — but Doesn't Rule Out Remaining 'Friends with Benefits'
Lisa "Babygirl" Hamme, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar/Kim Menzies
'90 Day' : Usman's Ex Wife Lisa Slams Him as a 'Scammer' and 'Fool' in Diss About His Autotune Usage
Yara Zaya, Angela, Usman Umar
'90 Day' Tell-All: Angela's Costars Revolt as Usman Says She's Holding Michael 'Hostage'
90 Day's Angela Sobs at Undeniable Proof Michael Cheated: 'He Broke My Heart, I Didn't Deserve This'
'90 Day' : Angela '100%' Can Never Trust Michael Again After He Invited Another American Women to Nigeria
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' 's Angela Breaks Down Knowing Michael 'Was in My Bed' the Very Moment He Told Another Woman He Loved Her
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Liz Calls Couch Surfing 'My Very Last Straw' as Ed Defends Living Apart from Fiancée
90 Day Fiancé: Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
'90 Day Fiancé:' Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny. TLC
'90 Day' 's Jenny Considers Moving Back to U.S. Without Husband Sumit: 'It's India or Me'
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Cheating Threats and Suspicions Plague Liz and Ed as They Reveal They've Broken Up 10 Times
90 Day Bares All Liz and Big Ed
'90 Day' : Ed Claims Liz 'Pressured' Him to Marry and Insists He 'Can't Give an Answer' on Wedding