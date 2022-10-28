90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufren are not on the same page.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the couple are getting ready for the day while visiting Yara's mother in Prague.

As toddler Mylah babbles in the background, Jovi, 32, casually asks his wife about her plans for the day — and is shocked to learn she plans to go apartment hunting.

"I talked with my mom yesterday, and she was telling me she would really like me over here, so we're going to check some apartments here," says Yara, 31.

"Apartments? For what?" Jovi asks, then calls Prague "random."

Yara shoots back, "Random place? This is not a random place, this is the place where my mom lived for so many years."

Jovi tells his wife she should have discussed such an important move with him, especially if this was her plan all along.

"This wasn't my intention," Yara says. "My mom sent me places, and I just want to go and check. What's wrong with that?"

Jovi zeroes in: "Oh so your mom is the problem here."

TLC

In a confessional, he says, "This wasn't part of the plan, I feel like her mom is influencing her."

He continues, "It's nothing we've talked about, we didn't say, 'Oh hey, let's plan a trip to Europe and go apartment hunting.' I don't want her mom to be, like, trying to make decisions for her."

Back in the room, Jovi say his mom warned him that Yara would want to stay in Europe — "and now it seems like that's becoming a reality."

"Jovi, I'm not staying in Europe, I just want to check the place and that's it," Yara counters. "I don't know, I'd really like to be closer to my family. Everybody's coming here right now and I feel like they will need my support."

Jovi reminds Yara how much work it took to set up their family's life in the U.S. — and that one of the restrictions for her green card is that she must stay in the U.S. 180 days of the year.

"You can't just get up and live in Europe," he says. "For you to even be considering this right now is kind of crazy to me. You agreed to come to the U.S. and start a new life in the U.S."

DAYMON GARDNER/GETTY IMAGES

Getting heated, Yara reminds her husband she cannot go back to her home country of Ukraine. "So what? You want to tell me I'm doing something stupid?" she asks, before mentioning she can pay for the apartment with her own money.

"We're a family," says Jovi, "and it doesn't matter what you're doing, you need to talk to me before you try to make some decision like that without me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.