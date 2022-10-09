'90 Day Fiancé' : Usman's Mother Begs Him to Marry a 'Fertile Girl of Tender Age' Instead of 50-Year-Old Kim

"As far as a request for marriage, I assure you that I won't accept it," Usman's mother told him during his visit

Published on October 9, 2022 10:01 PM
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar have every reason to feel nervous as they prepare to ask his mother's blessing of their engagement and eventual marriage.

The San Diego native expressed her concern over going to Sokoto, Nigeria, after their brief stay together in Abuja, to meet his family as they continue to fight for their relationship.

During Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim was rightfully on edge after Usman's mother, Fadimatu, did not hold her tongue when it came to her dislike of her 33-year-old son's age-gap romance.

After heading to Sokoto, Usman visited his mother on his own a day prior to Kim's arrival.

Ahead of the visit, Usman said in a confessional interview: "I am crazy-nervous meeting my mother with an older, American lady. We know that we have a big challenge because even though this is the first time they are going to meet Kimberly, all they're going to have in their head is what happened with my ex. I don't want that. I want them to see her for who she is. She's amazing person."

90 Day Fiancé's Kim Reconsiders Letting Usman to Have a Second Wife: 'Your A-- Is Pissing Me Off'
Kim and Usman.

Kim expressed her fear too. "Our whole relationship is at stake if we don't get his mom's blessing, because we want to get married, and I want to help bring him to America. But that won't happen if his mom says no."

At his mother's home, Usman told her why he came. "I came for a specific reason," he said, before asking her if she recalled one of his "friends" she spoke to on the phone a while back when he was in Tanzania.

"Her name is Kimberly. I will bring her here tomorrow so that you may greet each other," Usman said, adding, "She came to Nigeria with the sole mission to meet you and greet you."

His mother's first question was an inquiry of her age, which caused Usman to put his head down and hide his face before he told her, "She is 50."

She looked at him and asked, "God, really?"

She didn't mince words: "As far as a request for marriage, I assure you that I won't accept it."

Fadimatu then explained her wishes for her son's future wife.

"I just want you to get married so that you will stop bringing such women from a far away world. And marry a fertile girl who is of tender age. I have a variety of girls among our people. They are of different varieties. I cannot continue to sit by and watch you make mistakes. We want to celebrate in our way, so that one day we will be able to see your children."

"Yes that's true. I also want to produce children," Usman replied.

90 Day Fiancé's Kim Admits She Put Relationship with Usman 'on the Line' and Vows Never to Date Again. TLC
TLC

In a confessional interview, his mother admitted she is scared of a foreign woman taking Usman away from his hometown.

"It's better if he can get a wife here at home. I've seen how easily he changed with foreigners. I'm afraid they will snatch my son away to America," she said. "He should come home, get a wife and later he can look for an American woman to marry. I surely have the opportunity to get him married. I can find him a wife in just seven days. There are currently some girls who admire him. We only need his nod, and it will be done."

Usman, who decided to wait until Kim met his mother before asking for her blessing to get engaged, said, "I cannot even imagine how difficult it is going to be to get her blessing. The relationship with my ex really affects the way my mom sees Kimberly. I will still bring Kimberly to meet my mom. We have to tell my mom that this is the woman and I really love her. We'll just go in tomorrow and we'll pray hard tonight."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

