Kim Menzies is struggling with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar's priorities.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple sat with Usman's mom Fadimatu, and his brother Faruq. Throughout the season, Usman, 33, has threatened to call off the trip if Kim, 52, misbehaves — and yet, despite a near breakup and a milkshake toss, the pair finally sat with Usman's family to get their blessing.

Kim shared that she felt that their last meeting did not go well. "You didn't see me as a person and I want to make sure that I leave here and I leave a good impression," she said, and stressed that she is not a "replica" of Usman's ex Lisa Hamme (a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa).

Usman's mother glared in their direction and said that "indeed, people are not the same," but still showed hesitation. Kim quickly responded that she truly loves Usman after "getting to know him as a person," and she looked at Usman as she expressed that the relationship he has with his family is just like the relationship she shares with her family.

TLC

Kim then got up to show his mom and brother pictures of her son Jamal, which included a graduation photo and a picture of them together. She said that she felt the pressure to impress them but hoped they would see who she really is after she showed them Jamal's pictures.

"I'm praying that this is going to help me secure that first-wife status," Kim said in a confessional.

Despite their 18-year age difference, she expressed that she had much in common with Usman and that the two performed the same job in the army.

"She told me she was a soldier," Faruq told Fadimatu.

After Fadimatu was visibly surprised, Faruq apologized for their last encounter and said that she would have to prove herself — but he admitted Kim was little by little convincing him she would be a good match for his brother.

Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

Faruq then added that he was trying to protect his brother the first time he met Kim, but knowing she was a soldier, "I feel good."

But the meeting unfortunately didn't end on that high note.

Usman reminded his mom that he and Kim were seeking her blessing, only to have her respond that she still didn't agree with their relationship and, in fact, had a girl waiting in the wings who could give her grandchildren.

Kim, of course, did not appreciate this resistance. She angrily told Usman his mother was testing him, but he replied "that's what she wants" and said he needed to please his mother.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.