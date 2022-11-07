'90 Day' 's Usman Asks for 'Pretty' Woman's Number 1 Day After Agreeing to Marry Kim

Usman finally met the woman his mother wants him to marry — and he may be surprised by how interested he actually is

Published on November 7, 2022 09:00 AM
Photo: TLC

It looks like Kim Menzies' worst fear may be coming true on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In a preview for the next episode, Usman "Sojaboy" Umar meets the woman his mother wants him to marry before Kim, 52 — and, it turns out, she's gorgeous. The quick glimpse at Usman's meeting shows he's no longer angry about the set-up — in fact, he seems intrigued about getting to know the woman further.

"I wanted to leave as soon as I arrived, but seeing you're pretty, I got excited," Usman, 33, says in the teaser.

"I need to get your phone number," he says as he hands the woman his phone.

It seems Kim is already angry about the prospect — not even knowing how much Usman and the woman hit it off. She admits in an on-camera interview that she's upset Usman met another potential wife while she was in town to see him.

"I'm here in his country and the reality hit me — this f---er just went to go meet this woman."

Kim may feel the knife has been twisted by Usman, given that she proposed to him the night before. During Sunday night's episode of 90 Day, Kim planned a grand, romantic gesture to pop the question. Though it's not necessarily part of Usman's culture to have any sort of lavish proposal, he said yes.

Later, he told cameras it was one of the most memorable moments of his life. "When Kimberly goes down on one knee, it's not my culture — but it's beautiful," he said in a confessional. "She's trying to show me how much she love me, and how she's ready to do to me regardless of anything that's going to happen," he said. "I have to accept it. It's something touching, actually."

Usman added, "Look at how she take so much time decorating the whole house. It's so romantic, and I feel loved."

However, it's not going to be a cake walk to the altar. Kim and Usman already asked Usman's mother for her blessing, and they have it — but only if Usman marries a younger woman, who can give him children, before he marries Kim.

That's why Usman went to meet another woman. Kim, however, isn't ready to give up the title of "first wife." She's still set one convincing Usman's family that she's worth the highly respected position. Only time will tell if Usman stands up for Kim — or settles happily for a new, younger bride first.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

