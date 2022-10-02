'90 Day Fiancé' 's Usman and a Female Friend Trigger Kim's Insecurity: 'She's Everything I'm Not'

Kim Menzies was on her best behavior when she was introduced to Usman "Sojaboy" Umar's female friend.

The San Diego native has expressed jealousy at Usman's musician lifestyle — and his promise to take a second wife. During Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, however, Kim, 52, attempted to put her insecurities behind her to make a good impression on Usman's friends.

It all began when Usman, 33, brought Kim to his birthday party — despite their blowout fight that almost saw them break up the day before. In the aftermath, Kim promised no drama. Of course, that was before she knew there would be another woman in the friend group.

Immediately upon seeing the woman, Kim copped to her insecurities.

"Usman did not mention to me that he was bringing a female friend to his birthday party," Kim said in a confessional interview. "He's sitting there and I'm like, 'Whose this chick?' She's really pretty, — and I'm really confident in myself, but she's everything I'm not."

Kim realized she had to keep a level head. "I've shown him signs before that I'm not a jealous woman," she continued. "Maybe jealous of their age, but that's about it."

With that in mind, Kim surprised Usman by attempting to befriend the woman. Switching seats with Usman's friend KB, Kim joined the woman for some "girl time" during the party.

TLC

Kim voiced her theory this might be the woman Usman planned to marry in order to bear children?

"Usman didn't tell me about you. He doesn't tell me he has female friends," she began. "Like, is this — the one he's gonna marry?"

"Oh, no!" responded the friend, whose name is Ali. "No no no. I'm just a close friend. I'm the real platonic friend here."

When Usman asked what was happening in the private, Ali responded, "Girly stuff," and Kim added, "We're friends."

Despite her best efforts, Usman's friends weren't sold on his relationship with Kim. Ali shared her honest thoughts on Usman's relationship in an interview later.

"Kim was really nice and fun," she began. "But Sojaboy is a celebrity. He's going to get any girl he wants to get in Nigeria. If I saw Usman and Kim walking down the streets, I'd definitely think something is fishy."

Kim and Usman. TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Next, Kim and Usman have another hurdle to overcome when Kim meets his family. If all goes well, the couple will ask for Usman's parents' blessing. Throughout the season, Usman has threatened to call off the trip if Kim misbehaves — and yet, despite a near breakup and a milkshake toss, they seemed to be on track.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.