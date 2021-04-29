"We've had moments where I wonder if this marriage is right for me," Tiffany Franco says in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek

Tiffany Franco is uncertain about her future with Ronald Smith on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Tiffany, 29, seeks legal advice from an attorney as she continues raising the couple's daughter, Carley, alone in Maryland. She wants her husband to put in more effort — both emotionally and financially — as Ronald, 31, resides in his native South Africa.

"Ronald, right now, is not emotionally supportive. He's not financially supportive," Tiffany, who also has a son named Daniel from a previous relationship, says in a confessional. "Not once does Ronald offer, 'Hey, let me buy diapers for Carley. Hey, let me send her some clothes or let me send you money for clothes.' Nothing — and that's so frustrating because it's not only my responsibility. I didn't make this baby alone."

While speaking to the attorney, Tiffany provides background information on her and Ronald's current situation. She also explains why she is seeking his assistance.

"We applied for the spousal visa and literally within a month to three more months we should be getting a response on whether he's approved or denied and he can come," she tells the lawyer.

After confirming the logistics of their dynamic, the attorney asks Tiffany whether the couple plans to live together permanently as a family. The longest they have lived together was a mere three months.

"I don't know. In the beginning, I was so sure about everything and now, I'm not sure about anything," she says. "I actually, at this moment, have no idea."

Tiffany then notes in a confessional that she's "always been committed to making things work" with Ronald, but she has begun to feel as if she's "the only one trying" to preserve their marriage.

"Right now, more than ever, everything is really tense," she admits to the attorney. "We've had moments where I wonder if this marriage is right for me."

Tiffany and Ronald originally appeared on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The pair met and fell in love during Tiffany's trip to South Africa. Ronald proposed shortly after and they later tied the knot in his home country.

Six months after welcoming their daughter, Tiffany announced the duo's split via her Instagram Stories. "I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media," she wrote last January. "Thank you, guys, for following our story, we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer at the moment."

Ronald also wrote in his own social media statement: "Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn't work for me. I'll be filing for divorce since in [South Africa] since she isn't even registered in [the] USA as married."

Tiffany later confirmed that March that the couple had reconciled their relationship. As episodes from season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continue to air, fans will see the pair butt heads over the future of their marriage.