Ed's Antics on '90 Day' Tell-All Rile Jovi and Cause Mild-Mannered Jenny to Erupt: 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

The latest installment of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all did not turn in Ed "Big Ed" Brown's favor.

In fact, most of this season's cast members were at odds with the viral reality star — not only when it came to how way he treated his ex-fiancée Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, but also over his combative responses to other women on the show.

Throughout the four reunion episodes, Ed wasn't shy about chiming in with his opinions on the couple's problems problems, and things all came to an explosive head on Sunday night when Jenny Slatten finally stopped holding back.

When Ed called Jovi Dufren a "cry baby," a fed-up Jenny — who had been silently observing Ed's behavior the entire tell-all — interjected to confront "Little Ed" over his behavior.

"Why don't you be quiet?" she asked. "I've had enough of this guy. [He] insults everybody. You have insulted everybody. Every cast member up here. What the hell is so perfect about you?"

Ed continued to interrupt, telling Jenny her turn to speak had already passed.

Jenny yelled back, "My turn is whenever I want to take my turn. My turn is not when you tell me to. Kiss my ass, dude."

Ed considered the encounter disrespectful, but the other women praised Jenny behind the scenes for stepping in. Yara Zaya and Kim Menzies celebrated her comebacks on the car ride home.

"Who does he think he is?" Jenny wondered. "Why do they call him 'Big Ed'? He's, like, little."

Yara chimed in, "It's like when people who have a small d--- buy a big car."

If Jenny's decision to speak up wasn't enough discouragement, Jovi attempted to have a word with the now-single Ed about his behavior — specifically how he acts toward women.

He cited a moment during the tell-all when Ed had exchanged harsh words with Yara, before implicitly warning Ed to pipe down: "I'm just gonna tell you, be lucky this s--- is going on in the studio because if not, somebody would probably beat your ass for talking to people's women the way you do."

He continued, "If a woman goes after you, you do not handle the situation that way. You can fire back, but you don't need to get aggressive and you don't need to scream at a woman — including my wife. Including Jenny."

Ed defended himself: "Your wife was very disrespectful to me."

Jovi reminded Ed of his failed relationship with Liz before reiterating, "You don't need to talk to any woman that way — especially your fiancée."

Ed's tumultuous season with Liz ended with the pair not even speaking as Ed packed his bags for Boston and Liz flew home alone to San Diego. His much-younger ex announced she'd be leaving Ed behind after he broke their engagement — making it 11 times Ed has ended their relationship — during the tell-all.

Liz received encouragement from her fellow 90 Day stars — including her San Diego neighbor Kim — saying she "deserves so much better." The girl talk may have changed the way Liz sees her relationship.

"Now, I know this relationship is not gonna work," Liz said after the weekend. "Ed and I are done, for good this time. I swear. This is the last breakup. I'm gonna go back home, and I'm gonna live a good life. I'm gonna be happy. I'm gonna put Liz first, and I'm looking forward to it."

An all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.