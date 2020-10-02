"I got drunk at a bar two years ago — you make it sound crazy," he tells her

90 Day Fiancé 's Tania and Syngin Argue About His Drinking in Happily Ever After Sneak Peek

Things don't appear to be quite so Happily Ever After between 90 Day Fiancé's Tania and Syngin.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, part two of the virtual tell-all reunion, the 30-year-old newlyweds get into an argument about Syngin's drinking.

Joining the couple on video chat are Syngin's former roommates, Andrew and James, who called in from South Africa. On a prior trip to his home country, Syngin and Tania met up with his pals for drinks, and they all talked about their issues. While they didn't feel Syngin had a drinking problem, they did think the couple shouldn't be together.

On the virtual call, the roommates both deny that Syngin has an issue with alcohol.

"No, and I'll tell you three reasons," Andrew says in the clip, courtesy of TLC. "Syngin, are you working?"

"Yes," says Syngin.

"Do you have any employment issues because of your drinking?" Andrew asks.

"No," says Syngin, before Tania interrupts to point out that he "just started" a recent position.

Her comment launches the couple into an argument about his drinking, with Syngin attempting to defend himself.

"He couldn't get a work permit because of his drinking!" Tania claims.

"What the f--- are you talking about?" Syngin asks.

"You couldn't get the work visa because of your drinking, because they called your last job," she says.

"Because I got drunk at a bar two years ago? You make it sound crazy! I got drunk at a bar two years ago in South Africa and they called my..." he says, adding, "We are allowed to take shots ... and there was somebody being very rude."

As Tania attempts to speak over him, Syngin presses three times: "Can I talk?"

On the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Syngin and Tania, who is from Connecticut, decided to move into a place of their own after living in her mom's shed.

Along with the stress of moving came the need to pay rent. The pressure was on Syngin to get a job, as Tania was unable to work following her car accident.

Meanwhile, Syngin was missing his friends and family back in South Africa, where his brother was sick. During a return trip home, Syngin and Tania constantly fought — and questioned if their marriage would survive.