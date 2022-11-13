'90 Day' : Sumit Wants Jenny's Daughter to 'Stay out of It' After She Urges Him to Choose Jenny over Family

Sumit Singh wants to keep his family problems within his own family.

Sumit entertained his wife Jenny Slatten's daughter, Christina, for the first time on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — though he wasn't thrilled about her opinions of his family.

During Christina's visit, it came up naturally that Sumit's parents had disowned him for marrying Jenny, 63 — who is 30 years older.

First Sumit, 33, revealed that his family isn't happy with his marriage. "They are not as comfortable as before when we were living together without marriage," he said.

Christina asked a difficult question: "Do you think his mom will ever accept you?"

Jenny admitted she doesn't see that day coming. "No. She is set in her ways, dammit," she responded. Imitating her estranged mother-in-law, she said: "'This is the culture. This is India. And I see it no other way. I'm not accepting this. I will never accept this and Jenny needs to go back to America.'"

TLC

Sumit and Jenny dropped another piece of shocking information to Jenny's daughter — they think someday, his family may welcome Sumit back — but not Jenny.

"You know, my mom is out here by herself, so I do want her to feel accepted, and the only way that she can really do that is by you [Sumit] 100 percent holding her up — as opposed to just letting it happen and saying 'Oh, that's just the family. That's how they are and that's what they do,'" Christina said.

She added, "It's not right. It's disrespectful."

TLC

Jenny admitted it's difficult to only have Sumit in India. She had already begun suggesting they move to America, and Christina agreed with that plan in a later interview.

"At this point, it should be, 'If you don't like my relationship and you don't want my wife a part of it, then I can't be a part of the family. This is my wife, this is who I love, and if you can't accept it, then you don't accept me,'" she said, speaking for Sumit.

But for Sumit, the conversation showcased the two sides' cultural differences. What's more, he thought Christina should mind her own business.

"In India, we pay more attention toward the parents," he said. "The family is a complete family as a unit. So, until Christina is in my situation, she cannot understand what I'm dealing with, and she needs to stay out of the situation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.