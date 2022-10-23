90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Sumit Singh had something huge to tell new wife Jenny Slatten on Sunday's episode.

The 33-year-old planned to reveal his renewed desire for children — part of a plan to win back his family's love after they disowned him for secretly marrying Jenny, 63.

The problem? Jenny and Sumit agreed before they tied the knot that they wouldn't have kids, in part due to Jenny's age.

During the episode, Sumit went to meet with his parents. But his parents didn't show up, and Sumit was met by his aunt, who offered stern words about his family's mental health.

"His mother is in emotional distress," the aunt told cameras.

She also told Sumit, "The way your mom is right now, seems like she's going to go insane. Her eyes look as if she's drunk or high from crying. Because of the age, everybody is upset."

TLC

Despite his family's plea to marry someone younger, Sumit stood his ground about his happiness with Jenny. The topic that kept arising was children, and Sumit realized his family might not be so opposed to the marriage if he could give his parents grandchildren.

That's when Sumit made a decision, promising to his family: "I'm telling you, I will have children in the future."

When Sumit returned home to Jenny, he considered telling her but didn't get to the conversation that night. "I am afraid to tell Jenny because I always tell Jenny that I don't want kids," he confessed. "I don't know how she's gonna feel about it, but it might change our relationship for good."

Instead of opening the conversation surrounding children, Jenny told Sumit it's time they move to America where they'll have a family — her family that accepts their relationship.

But the conversation around children hasn't been the only way in which Sumit and Jenny's lifestyles have begun to clash.

In a teaser for next week's episode, Sumit tells Jenny he may begin working seven days a week. Jenny, who is retired, wants more time with Sumit — but he isn't ready to live the life of a retiree.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.