'90 Day' 's Michael Tells Angela 'We Are Done' After She Prioritizes 'Crush' Billy over Their Marriage

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After teased the possible end of Angela and Michael's marriage — because of Angela's TikTok crush

By
Published on November 28, 2022 09:00 AM
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela and Michael
Photo: Jessica McGowan Photography/TLC

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's marriage is up in the air. Again.

After reconciling in Nigeria, it seems Michael is ready to call it quits this time — and it has to do with Angela's "crush" on a man named Billy.

A teaser for the next 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that aired at the end of Sunday night's episode featured a fight between Angela and Michael about Angela's decision to visit Billy in Canada. Despite her insistence it would not be a romantic visit (Angela was planning to help Billy during kidney dialysis), Michael viewed the visit as a complete betrayal and forbid Angela to go.

90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
TLC

The preview showed Michael packing his suitcase and revealing he's "going home" as Angela asked him, "You're really that mad that I'm going to Canada?"

In a voiceover, Michael explained why the visit just adds to their marital stress: "Angela feels she can do anything she wants. I don't think I'll ever be the man in this marriage."

He was also blunt with Angela, telling her, "You put Billy over your marriage. I guess we are done."

90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
TLC

During the latest episode, Michael met Billy on FaceTime — though it wasn't his idea. He used the moment for a confrontation, asking Billy if he knew that Angela had a crush on him. Apparently Billy did not know this information, even seeming awkward about the whole thing.

Regardless, Michael kept pressing and demanded to know whether Billy had feelings for Angela, whom he calls "Angel."

Billy adamantly denied having any romantic feelings for Angela, but Michael still didn't want Angela to travel to Canada.

He said later in a confessional interview, "I feel intimidated because he's handsome and because if I let her go, she could fall in love with Billy and want to leave me."

90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
TLC

This has been far from Angela and Micahel's first argument — or threat of divorce. When Angela showed up to surprise Michael in Nigeria, she angrily tore parts off of his car when she thought he was hiding from her. They later argued after they reconciled because Michael admitted he'd lied about deleting his Instagram just to have sex.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

