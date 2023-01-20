'90 Day' : Michael Risks Marriage to Angela by Meeting Up with Usman and Admitting He Cheated

Michael Ilesanmi has a plan to make things right — but it may not sit well with wife Angela Deem.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Michael prioritizes his hope of picking up the pieces from last week's face-off over Angela's direct request to stay away from Usman "Sojaboy" Umar.

When Michael seeks out Usman after a tumultuous encounter with Angela over Zoom, the exchange starts off on a sour note as the friends immediately tell one another to "f--- off."

But the encounter turns into a heart-to-heart when Usman questions Angela's control over Michael: "Why can't you have your own social media?"

Michael explains, "From day one, my woman, you know my woman is very jealous when it comes to women around me. That's why she aske[d] me to take down my Instagram."

After the tell-all revealed Michael's cheating, cast members began to see why Angela enforces such strict limitations on Michael. Even Angela's longtime friend Usman had come to appreciate her need for limits, saying in a confessional interview: "I understand the reason she cannot allow him to be on social media. Because he's a child and he cannot control himself."

In the same way, Usman sees why Angela is hesitant to allow him to interact with Michael — especially when she's on the other side of the world. "She [feels] like I'm a bad influence to you," he tells Michael. "She know[s] that I am smarter than you. And she feels like I can draw you into a game that will maybe f--- her up."

But what Michael reveals next is surprising.

"I cheated," he says plainly, no longer trying to make excuses for his romantic voice notes to another woman.

TLC

Michael then makes a plea to Usman: "Please, you know this woman. She is my wife. The way you respect me, I want you to please respect her. I want you to please stop it. I don't like the way you conversate with her, saying, exchanging words with her. You are a man. You know she's a woman."

He adds, "Let them talk, say whatever they want to say. At the end of the day, they will keep quiet. Just please and please, let her be."

Usman won't budge and greets Michael's ask with "a capital NO."

He tells Michael, "I have no problem with both you and her," before later telling cameras it's just when Angela provokes him that he'll speak up against her.

What's not seen in the clip — last week, Angela was adamant that Michael was not to interact with Usman one bit while they were on location. If their tense exchange will make her even more upset with Michael has yet to be seen.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.