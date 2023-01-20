'90 Day' : Michael Risks Marriage to Angela by Meeting Up with Usman and Admitting He Cheated

Michael asks Usman to respect his wife, Angela — but is met with "a capital NO"

By
Published on January 20, 2023 09:30 AM

Michael Ilesanmi has a plan to make things right — but it may not sit well with wife Angela Deem.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Michael prioritizes his hope of picking up the pieces from last week's face-off over Angela's direct request to stay away from Usman "Sojaboy" Umar.

When Michael seeks out Usman after a tumultuous encounter with Angela over Zoom, the exchange starts off on a sour note as the friends immediately tell one another to "f--- off."

But the encounter turns into a heart-to-heart when Usman questions Angela's control over Michael: "Why can't you have your own social media?"

Michael explains, "From day one, my woman, you know my woman is very jealous when it comes to women around me. That's why she aske[d] me to take down my Instagram."

90 Day Fiance

After the tell-all revealed Michael's cheating, cast members began to see why Angela enforces such strict limitations on Michael. Even Angela's longtime friend Usman had come to appreciate her need for limits, saying in a confessional interview: "I understand the reason she cannot allow him to be on social media. Because he's a child and he cannot control himself."

In the same way, Usman sees why Angela is hesitant to allow him to interact with Michael — especially when she's on the other side of the world. "She [feels] like I'm a bad influence to you," he tells Michael. "She know[s] that I am smarter than you. And she feels like I can draw you into a game that will maybe f--- her up."

But what Michael reveals next is surprising.

"I cheated," he says plainly, no longer trying to make excuses for his romantic voice notes to another woman.

90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
TLC

Michael then makes a plea to Usman: "Please, you know this woman. She is my wife. The way you respect me, I want you to please respect her. I want you to please stop it. I don't like the way you conversate with her, saying, exchanging words with her. You are a man. You know she's a woman."

He adds, "Let them talk, say whatever they want to say. At the end of the day, they will keep quiet. Just please and please, let her be."

Usman won't budge and greets Michael's ask with "a capital NO."

He tells Michael, "I have no problem with both you and her," before later telling cameras it's just when Angela provokes him that he'll speak up against her.

What's not seen in the clip — last week, Angela was adamant that Michael was not to interact with Usman one bit while they were on location. If their tense exchange will make her even more upset with Michael has yet to be seen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
Angela and Michael, Usman
'90 Day' 's Angela Says She Doesn't 'Trust' Michael to Spend Time with Usman While Filming Tell-All
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' 's Angela Breaks Down Knowing Michael 'Was in My Bed' the Very Moment He Told Another Woman He Loved Her
Kim _ Usman
'90 Day' 's Kim Is 'Done and Over' with Usman — but Doesn't Rule Out Remaining 'Friends with Benefits'
Yara Zaya, Angela, Usman Umar
'90 Day' Tell-All: Angela's Costars Revolt as Usman Says She's Holding Michael 'Hostage'
90 Day's Usman Shows Support for Ex Kim Menzies After Death of Her Sister: 'Be Strong'
'90 Day' 's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Supports Ex Kim Menzies After Her Sister's Death: 'Be Strong'
90 Day's Angela Sobs at Undeniable Proof Michael Cheated: 'He Broke My Heart, I Didn't Deserve This'
'90 Day' : Angela '100%' Can Never Trust Michael Again After He Invited Another American Women to Nigeria
90 Day Fiance Usman and Kim
'90 Day' : Kim Is Open to Being 'Friends with Benefits' with Ex Usman as Her Son Slams His 'Narcissistic' Motives
Lisa "Babygirl" Hamme, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar/Kim Menzies
'90 Day' : Usman's Ex Wife Lisa Slams Him as a 'Scammer' and 'Fool' in Diss About His Autotune Usage
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Ed Refuses to Return Liz's Ring as He Claims 'It's Not Me' After Being Shown Receipts He Cheated
Kimberly Dawn and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar from 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Usman and Kim End 'Toxic and Unhealthy' Relationship: 'We'll Never Have Peace'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim and Usman Prepare to Blend Their Families — Even After She Calls His Adoption Idea 'Crazy'
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' : Angela's Old Wounds Reopen When She Thinks Michael Broke Her Trust — but He Blames an 'Impostor'
90 Day's Angela Sobs at Undeniable Proof Michael Cheated: 'He Broke My Heart, I Didn't Deserve This'
'90 Day' 's Angela Sobs at Undeniable Proof Michael Cheated: 'He Broke My Heart, I Didn't Deserve This'
90 Day's Kim Rejects Usman's Mom's Demand He Marry Another Woman First: 'Not Gonna Be Anybody's Second'
'90 Day' 's Kim Returns Usman's Engagement Ring After Adoption Argument: 'I'm Done Here'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Is 'Not Prepared' for Devastating Loss as Usman Shocks Her with Urgent Plea to Adopt
90 Day's Angela Cusses Out Michael's 'Goofball' Friends Who Tell Her to 'Calm Down'
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Angela Cusses Out Michael's 'Goofball' Friends Who Tell Her to 'Calm Down'