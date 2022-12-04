'90 Day' : Michael Packs Up and Tells Angela to 'Marry' Billy When She Refuses to Cancel Canada Trip

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? it seemed Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were about to end their relationship — yet again. But this time Michael was the one threatening to leave.

The couple's ongoing fight about her plans to travel to Canada to help care for her ailing "crush" Billy escalated when Michael asked Angela not to go, and she adamantly refused.

To Michael, Angela was choosing Billy over her marriage. "You should go and marry the f---ing man," Michael told her during the confrontation.

He challenged, "You want to save this man's life? How do you have the power to save this man's life? Do you have a kidney you want to give him? Or is your presence gonna save his life?"

"Did you really just say that bulls---?" Angela replied. "I thought you understood me when I met you. I worked in hospice. If you're gonna leave me because I've got a good heart—"

Michael cut her off, swearing he wasn't denying Angela's character or compassion and telling her it came down to her "words."

"You said, even though it's gonna cost our marriage to break up that you're still gonna go," he said. "That means I'm nothing." Angela was speechless.

The next morning, Angela woke up to find Michael packing his suitcase and planning to go home. "I guess we are done," he said as he organized his clothes. He reiterated that he felt Angela was prioritizing Billy — not her marriage, which she came to Nigeria to save. His decision to leave shook Angela, who has usually been the one calling the shots.

"I am stubborn. Michael telling me not to do something — that pisses me off," she told cameras. "But Michael's never been the one to leave. I'm always the one leaving. It kinda made me think oh s—. Maybe this is something he finally can't take. And I can't take him leaving either."

After the pair had a deeper conversation, Angela decided not to go to Canada in order to keep Michael happy.

