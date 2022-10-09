Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door.

"Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house.

"Tell him I'll break the windows next. You got the wrong motherf---er," said Angela, 56.

"Michael, get your butt outta here! Your car's getting jacked up," Rene shouted through a window.

"I paid for this car. I paid for all this s---," Angela claimed as she tossed parts of the car aside. "Michael didn't pay for that s---."

"Michael's done it. He's really got me questioning if he's scamming me," Angela said in a confessional played over a scene of her ripping the license plate off Michael's car. "So I gave Michael one last chance to take down that damn Instagram and he had the nerve to text me, 'lol no.'"

TLC

Rene continued to yell for Michael to come out of the home as Angela said "[you] got the wrong, wrong American" and instructed Rene to take one of Michael's license plates with her.

"It's the middle of the night, and I'm tired, but I'm really exhausted from Michael's constant disrespect," Angela told the cameras. "I'm knocking on his door, I'm calling his name and he won't even come out of the damn house."

"Do you know how that makes me feel as his wife?" she added. "I'm not just coming across the damn street, I flew across the world."

Back in Michael's garage, Angela yelled that Michael should divorce her if he wanted to break up as she ripped off the car's back license plate.

"Michael is really not who he presents himself to be," Angela said in a confessional at the scene as she grew visibly upset by the situation. "I've never hid who I am. I'm a fighter, I'll be a fighter until the day I die, but that does not mean I'm not hurt."

When Michael and his brother, Yekini, finally arrived in the garage, Angela's 34-year-old husband appeared confused and incensed.

"What is the meaning of this?" Michael repeatedly yelled, before Angela took things to another level when she yelled expletives at him and physically pushed Michael against a wall.

TLC

"You came to my place without telling me. Are you mad? Are you mad?" Michael yelled at Angela while Yekini attempted to restrain him. "You can't just come to my place like that. Are you crazy?"

"F--- him, f--- his family, because if his family loved me they would see past Michael's bulls---," Angela said in a confessional. "Hell, if they don't know Michael lies then they don't know their brother. He might be scamming me."

"Ever since I signed 'I do' to this man, everything went down[hill]. My kids, they all told me, 'Don't come to Nigeria,' five years ago, four years ago," she added, as cameras showed Michael trying to cool down.

"They all were against me with Michael. So is that really who Michael is and I just didn't see it? I'm done with it, I'm done. He will not come on my f---ing visa."

TLC

As the altercation grew out of hand, Michael ordered Angela out of his house, at which point a producer on the series even stepped in to escort Angela away from the scene.

As Angela and Rene drove away, Angela tearfully said she was embarrassed by the situation and planned on leaving Nigeria — and her marriage to Michael — for good.

"I fight because I do believe in my marriage, and I really take that serious," Angela told the cameras. "My intentions was to give him the benefit of the doubt. I really had hopes that we would click again. Right now I'm hurt, but I still love him."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.