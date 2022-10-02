'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Decries Angela's 'Very, Very Unfair' Objections to His Influencer Dreams

Michael told Angela he'd remove his Instagram profile for $5,000 — but in the meantime, he's been building up a following to make money as an influencer

By
Published on October 2, 2022 10:01 PM
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
Photo: TLC

Michael Ilesanmi is standing up to Angela Deem's objections about his Instagram account.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nigerian-born Michael told his friends why he wasn't willing to give up his chance at being an Instagram influencer just to ease his wife's jealousy.

"She has been giving me a very, very tough time now," Michael, 31, told his buddies. "She told me she's gonna take care of me, but for the past some months now, she hasn't sent me enough money."

He revealed that Angela, 54, had told him not to get a job until his visa was approved because she "doesn't trust" him. So Michael's compromise was to stay at home like Angela wanted while trying to make money as a content creator.

"I need to make extra money for myself, so I'm bringing back my social media," he explained. "I'll become an influencer and I'll be making more money."

Michael explained in a later interview that his dance videos could bring him the income Angela promised — but hadn't yet provided. "Here in Nigeria, most people, they influence," he said. "It gets well-paid. Angela does not like me to be on Instagram because she thinks I am flirting with women. Which is very, very unfair. And that's why we have problem."

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss
TLC

In earlier episodes this season, Angela fumed when she found Michael had reactivated his Instagram account. She assumed it meant Michael was using the profile to talk to other women. In rage, Angela demanded Michael remove the account — but he refused.

Michael told Angela he'd only remove the account if Angela gave him $5,000 — which made Angela wonder if Michael had been scamming her for money (or a visa to America) this whole time.

In Michael's eyes, the marriage has always been legitimate, and he even admitted to "really" missing Angela.

"My visa has yet to be approved, so it's been really difficult for me," he said.

When friends ask how he "copes," Michael responded, "I really miss her, you know? But lately, we've been fighting."

Angela - 90 day
TLC

But the pair's love may be short-lived. The episode's final moments showed Angela surprising Michael in Nigeria — a welcome that quickly turned sour. When Angela received a response from Michael saying "LOL" when she asked him to take down the Instagram page again, she stormed to his home.

Michael didn't answer the door despite Angela's pounding, and the Georgia native decided to destroy Michael's car in response.

"My car," she yelled, ripping pieces of metal off the hood. "Tell him I'll break the f---ing windows next. You've got the wrong motherf---er."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.

